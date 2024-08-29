The Holy Gasp Brings A 45-Person Orchestra To An Intimate Venue In Toronto To Examine What It Means To Suffer And Thrive

Six performances of a 45-person orchestra in a 195-seat venue. Save your seat. Photo credit: Spencer Davis

The Holy Gasp Presents Six Electrifying Performances of “...And the Lord Hath Taken Away” in Toronto at 918 Bathurst Centre

Dress for a funeral. Yours and everyone else’s. Death is the destiny of all of us, and the living should take this to heart.” — Benjamin Hackman

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto’s genre-bending music collective, The Holy Gasp , is set to dazzle audiences with six live performances of their critically acclaimed record, “…And the Lord Hath Taken Away,” at 918 Bathurst Centre for Culture, Arts, Media, and Education from November 7-10, 2024.The Holy Gasp is known for their unique blend of music, theater, cinema, and performance art, creating experiences that are as thought-provoking as they are entertaining. The band describes their work as “as artistic examination of what it means to suffer and thrive,” blending elements of jazz, punk, and musical theatre with powerful storytelling and poetry.The upcoming performances will feature the entirety of their most recent release, “…And the Lord Hath Taken Away,” performed live in its entirety for the very first time–with a 45-person orchestra, precisely as it was intended to be witnessed.The Holy Gasp has garnered significant acclaim in the film and music industry, most recently winning the award for Best Music Video at the Regina International Film Festival (RIFFA) for their puppet musical, “Out of the Hands of the Wicked,” in addition to the Award for Best Animation at the Hudson Animation Festival for “Devil Oh Devil.” Their much beloved fan favourite, “The Algonquin Bridge,” was also screened this year as a part of the Best Films of 2023 at the Zebra Poetry Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. This adds to their growing list of accolades and solidifies their reputation as one of Canada’s most innovative and impactful music and performance collectives.The six performances at 918 Bathurst promise to be an unforgettable experience. With limited seating available, audiences are encouraged to secure their tickets early. And as frontman Benjamin Hackman advises to all attending: “Dress for a funeral. Yours and everyone else’s. Death is the destiny of all of us, and the living should take this to heart.”Leading up to the November presentations of “...And the Lord Hath Taken Away,” you can join The Holy Gasp every Wednesday in September at Cafe Pamenar to “Be ME with The Holy Gasp,” an existential talk show and happening.Tickets are now available on Eventbrite The Holy Gasp Presents “And the Lord Hath Taken Away” Live in ConcertBe ME with The Holy Gasp ~ Every Wednesday in September at Cafe PamenarEvent Details:- Dates: November 7-10, 2024- Venue: 918 Bathurst Centre for Culture, Arts, Media, and Education- Address: 918 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5R 3G5- Tickets: Available on EventbriteFor more information about The Holy Gasp and their upcoming performances, please visit TheHolyGasp.com.Press Contact:Cathleen LundgrenEmail: cathleenlundgren@gmail.comPhone: 250-668-3338---About The Holy Gasp:The Holy Gasp is a Toronto-based music collective known for their genre-defying sound and innovative performances that blend music, theater, and visual art. The group’s work delves deep into the human experience, offering audiences a visceral exploration of themes such as grief, anxiety, and meaninglessness. Their latest project, “...And the Lord Hath Taken Away,” has been celebrated for its emotional depth and artistic bravery, earning them accolades and awards in the music and film industries.About Roar Records:Roar Records is – a women-owned and operated independent record label dedicated to supporting ground-breaking and unconventional artists and storytellers for over a decade. Known for its commitment to artistic integrity and innovation, Roar Records provides a platform for musicians who push the boundaries of genre and creativity. The label’s collaboration and guidance with The Holy Gasp on “…And the Lord Hath Taken Away” marks another milestone in its mission to bring powerful, thought-provoking music to a global audience.

הבל הבלים (Havel Havalim)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.