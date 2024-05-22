The Holy Gasp Preview New Southern Gothic Puppet Musical at The Fresh Ideas in Puppetry Conference & Festival June 1st
Of all the odd projects The Holy Gasp has put into this world, Out of the Hands of the Wicked may be the oddest. I’ve got the puppets with me now. I wish I didn’t. They shake me to my core.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Holy Gasp is back again in the film festival arena with "Out of the Hands of the Wicked," a never-before-seen southern gothic musical—with puppets! They will be previewing the work exclusively at the Fresh Ideas in Puppetry Conference & Festival, hosted by Puppetmongers Theatre, on June 1st. The Holy Gasp’s frontman and screenplay writer, Benjamin Hackman, along with director Luke Sargent, will provide an artist talk following the online screening on the ins and outs of producing puppet cinema.
— Benjamin Hackman
The Fresh Ideas in Puppetry Festival, held online on June 1st and at the Puppetmonger Studio in Toronto on June 2nd, is known for showcasing artists taking new and ground-breaking directions in puppetry. It is an event for exciting innovations and explorations, presentations and performances, demonstrations and discussions. A stimulating event for everyone interested in current developments in puppetry.
"Out of the Hands of the Wicked" tells the unfortunate Old Pa, who, following a harrowing journey home from hell, boasts of his triumph over evil, and how he came to lock the devil in his heart. Now, against the protests of his family, Pa must return from whence he came to save the ones he loves from the hands of the wicked. In the words of lead singer and co-composer Benjamin Hackman, “Of all the odd projects The Holy Gasp has put into this world, Out of the Hands of the Wicked may be the oddest. I’ve got the puppets with me now. I wish I didn’t. They shake me to my core.”
Don't miss this exclusive preview of The Holy Gasp's new musical at the Fresh Ideas in Puppetry Conference & Festival on June 1st. Tickets for the online screening are available on Eventbrite.
To see other cinematic musicals by The Holy Gasp, fans can check out “The Algonquin Bridge,” winner of the Best Animation awards at the Cannes and London Short Film Festivals, screening May 21st at Brooklyn’s Gutter Spare Room, and online May 26th as an Official Selection of Animation Nights New York. Or catch the band live in Toronto on May 29th at Tapestry, performing as a quintet alongside The George Crotty Trio.
Live Performance
May 29th - with the George Crotty Trio at Tapestry – The Holy Gasp @ 8:00 PM EST. Set at 11:00 PM EST
About Roar Records
Roar Records, established in 2013, is a record label owned by Veronica Low, with the vision to share inspiring stories. The Roar Records roster includes: The Holy Gasp, Ana Pac, Wendy Irvine, Jeff Jones, and Stephen Adrian Lawrence.
The Roar Group of Companies (Roar Records, Roar Publishing and Roar Represents) continues to evolve as a collaborative home to bring up-lifting and inclusive stories to the world in print, song, and stage. We are firm in our belief that kindness and humanity are universal stories that deserve to be shared. The Roar Group of Companies includes a full support team of experts in talent management, marketing, media planning & buying, graphic design, project management, public relations, and strategic execution, all with one single-minded vision: create uplifting messages for all.
