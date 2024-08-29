PHILIPPINES, August 29 - Press Release

August 29, 2024 Tulfo slams BI's failure to file appropriate cases vs erring immigration, local civil registrar's office employees Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo questioned the Bureau of Immigration's (BI) apparent lack of vigilance and failure to timely file cases against erring employees of pertinent offices of the local civil registrar and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) who are in connivance with foreign nationals in the issuance of fake Philippine passports and birth certificates. Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, made the statement during a Senate hearing on Aug 27 inquiring on how dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and relatives were able to reside and then leave the country surreptitiously. Alice's detained sister, Shiela Guo, was present during the said hearing. He stressed that aside from members of the Guo family, a lot of foreign nationals and illegal Chinese immigrants using fraudulent documents have previously been intercepted in Philippine borders. Likewise, Tulfo noted that during the previous hearings, evidence were established that Alice, Shiela and Wesley Guo became instant Filipino citizens through fraudulent means. In 2023, reports also show that the BI was able to intercept around 17 Chinese nationals who entered and exited the country using Philippine passports. "Now it is obvious that there is a clear and present danger to our national security. Ilan pang Alice Guo ang mayroon sa ating bansa holding sensitive and important positions?" he asked. "May nakasuhan o na-convict na ba na mga taga PSA at local civil registrar's office? Antagal nang pinaguusapan nito and yet wala pang nakakasuhan at nacoconvict," he added. Tulfo told the BI that they should not stop after making an interception but should make sure that a thorough investigation be made such that appropriate cases against these government officers who are working in cahoots with undocumented foreign nationals inside PSA and local civil registrar can be filed. Tulfo sa BI bigo: Bakit walang nakasukan na tiwaling empleyado ng PSA, local civil registrar offices? Kinuwestiyon ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ang Bureau of Immigration (BI) dahil bigo itong kasuhan ang mga empleyado ng civil registrar's office at Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na kasabwat ng mga banyagang namemeke ng Philippine documents gaya ng mga pasaporte at birth certificate. Ito ang naging sentro ng pahayag ni Tulfo, bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Public Services, sa isinagawang pagdinig ng Senado noong Aug. 27 ukol sa pagtakas ni dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo at mga kamag-anak nito. Present sa nasabing hearing and kapatid ni Alice na si Sheila Guo. Binigyang-diin ni Tulfo na bukod sa mga miyembro ng pamilya Guo, sandamakmak pa rin ang nahaharang na banyaga partikular na ang illegal Chinese immigrants dahil sa talamak na paggamit ng mga ito ng pekeng dokumento. Gayundin, ipinunto ni Tulfo na sa mga nakaraang pagdinig ay lubos na napatunayang nameke ng mga dokumento sina Alice, Sheila at Wesley Guo para magkunwaring sila ay Filipino citizens. Noong 2023, 17 Chinese nationals din ang nasakote ng BI na gumamit ng Philippine passports papasok at palabas ng bansa. "Maliwanag ngayon na may klarong banta sa ating pambansang seguridad. Ilan pang Alice Guo ang mayroon sa ating bansa na humahawak ng mga sensitibo at mahahalagang posisyon sa pribado o pampublikong sektor?" tanong ng senador. "May nakasuhan o na-convict na ba na mga taga-PSA at local civil registrar's offices? Antagal nang pinag-uusapan nito and yet wala pang nakakasuhan at naco-convict," dagdag ni Tulfo. Kaya naman mahigpit na inatasan ni Tulfo ang BI na ipagpatuloy lang ang paghuli at siguraduhin na may isinasagawang imbestigasyon para makasuhan agad ang mga indibidwal na kasabwat ng mga ito lalo na sa loob ng PSA at local civil registrar's offices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.