Excitement rises as WOMADelaide 2025 early bird tickets go on sale

Release date: 29/08/24

Music to the ears of festivalgoers, early bird tickets for WOMADelaide 2025 go on sale from 10am today, locking in visitation to Adelaide over the March long weekend.

An iconic festival on the nation’s event calendar, WOMADelaide is set to return to Adelaide Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla from 7 – 10 March 2025.

For the past 32 years, WOMADelaide has enticed music lovers and festivalgoers from across the state, country and globe to Adelaide over the March long weekend.

During the 2024 festival, the State Government locked in its longstanding partnership with ‘the World’s festival’ – extending its support through to 2029.

The South Australian Government has been a partner of WOMADelaide since its inception in 1992. The festival was initially held biennially from 1993 until 2003 and has been held annually ever since.

WOMADelaide is one of the blockbuster events that contributed to March 2024 recording the most room nights occupied in greater metropolitan Adelaide for any month in history, with an average more than 8,600 rooms occupied each night of the month.

The festival adds to the world-renowned line up of arts and cultural events in South Australia, including the currently running SALA Festival, upcoming Chihuly in the Botanic Gardens, and the long-standing Adelaide Fringe and Adelaide Festival.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

With WOMADelaide 2025 tickets on sale today, now is the time to start locking in your travel plans for Adelaide over March long weekend.

What an epic start to the festival lineup, which will no doubt help draw music lovers and festival goers to the heart of our city during our internationally acclaimed Mad March season.

Year after year, WOMADelaide delivers an impressive lineup of some of the world's best musicians, artists, dancers and thinkers from our own backyard and across the world – helping cement its reputation as an icon on our country’s events calendar.

The State Government’s backing of this beloved festival for the next five years will help ensure WOMADelaide continues to deliver a program which helps drive significant economic benefits for South Australia.