Rutland Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4005357

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

DATE/TIME: 08/04/2024 and 08/28/2024 1230 and 1725

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monument Hill Road, Hubbardton, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: David L. Barker

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, VT

VICTIM: Leland Hill Jr.

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 28, 2024 at approximately 525 PM the State Police responded to a firearms offense on Monument Hill Road in Hubbardton, VT. State Police learned two separate incidents had occurred involving David Barker firing a firearm in a direction of another person. On August 4, 2024 Leland Hill Jr. was utilizing an ATV trail on the property and heard bullets near him and observed Barker outside his residence with a firearm. On August 28, 2024 Hill heard bullets flying across the road from Barker's residence towards his residence, which was occupied by multiple people. Barker was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2024 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.