Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,691 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B4005357

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary                             

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/04/2024 and 08/28/2024  1230  and 1725

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monument Hill Road, Hubbardton, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: David L. Barker                                              

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, VT

 

VICTIM: Leland Hill Jr.

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 28, 2024 at approximately 525 PM the State Police responded to a firearms offense on Monument Hill Road in Hubbardton, VT.  State Police learned two separate incidents had occurred involving David Barker firing a firearm in a direction of another person.  On August 4, 2024 Leland Hill Jr. was utilizing an ATV trail on the property and heard bullets near him and observed Barker outside his residence with a firearm.  On August 28, 2024 Hill heard bullets flying across the road from Barker's residence towards his residence, which was occupied by multiple people.   Barker was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.   

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2024 10 AM            

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more