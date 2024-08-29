The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Reminds Individuals to Protect their Personal and Financial Information to Avoid Fraud

SANTA FE, N.M. - The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office (“Claims Office”) reminds individuals to be vigilant in protecting personal and financial information throughout the claims process. Bad actors may attempt to engage in fraudulent activity to gain access to claimant information and data. The Claims Office follows strict data management and security protocols when interacting with claimants and handling sensitive claimant information.

“We strongly encourage all claimants to be vigilant in protecting themselves and their personal and financial information,” says Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations for the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “Individuals supporting claimants, from lawyers to Claims Office employees, will always be able to provide identification and will never request payment for services or request personal or financial information without providing identity verification.”

If you receive a call, text, email, or in-person visit from someone claiming to work at the Claims Office or FEMA who is requesting personal and/or financial information, or if you have any suspicion of fraud, please do the following:

Call the Claims Office Helpline: 505-995-7133.

Call your claims navigator.

Request email verification from the individual contacting you. Their email address should end in: @FEMA.dhs.gov.

Claimants and community members are advised to keep close hold of personal or financial information.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a claim with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office if they haven’t already. Per the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act, the deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is November 14, 2024.

Claims Office compensation is not taxable. Receiving payment from the Claims Office will not impact eligibility for government assistance programs. Contact a tax professional for specific tax-related questions. Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $1.1 billion to claimants.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.