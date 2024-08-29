Fire trucks available for auction.

Thomas Hayward Auctioneers to Conduct Auction

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rennervations Surplus Vehicles to Be Auctioned Online Thomas Hayward Auctioneers to Conduct AuctionRennervations will auction off a collection of surplus vehicles online starting Aug. 26, 2024. The vehicles, acquired over several years, include ladder fire trucks, more than 20 transit and school buses, pickup trucks, solar stations, motorhomes, a Cigarette Racing Team 38-foot Top Gun boat, motorcycles, semi-trucks, an ambulance, a street sweeper, and more. All vehicles are located in Reno, Nevada.The online auction, hosted by Thomas Hayward Auctioneers, will conclude on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Interested bidders can access the auction and view the inventory at ThomasHaywardAuctioneers.com . Vehicle inspections are available by appointment only starting Aug. 26.The surplus collection was assembled as part of Rennervations, an original four-part series developed for Disney+. The show focuses on repurposing unused and outdated vehicles, giving them new life, with non-profits in the U.S. and abroad benefiting from the renovations."The collection of vehicles is impressive and quite diverse,” said Hayward, owner of Thomas Hayward Auctioneers. "Many of the vehicles were acquired from government auctions with the idea of repurposing them. The hope is that others will see the possibilities like the show Rennervations did and continue to give them new life beyond their original purpose."For bidding and additional information, visit ThomasHaywardAuctioneers.com or call 888-255-7633.About Thomas Hayward Auctioneers:Thomas Hayward Auctioneers is a leading auction and asset disposition company with national expertise in a variety of auction services, including moving and storage auctions, warehouseman’s lien auctions, evictions and abandoned property auctions, business liquidation auctions, bankruptcy trustee auctions, and more. The company is licensed nationwide and conducts auctions throughout the U.S. and Mexico.###For additional photos, click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.