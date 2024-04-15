New Lithium Fire Code Class D Liquid Encapsulating Agent Effectively Tested
E-FireX test on fully involved Tesla extingushing fire using 200 gallons of water and E-FireX’s TRPL-E™
E-FireX TRPL-E™ is a research-driven, non-chemical, all-natural and tested encapsulator designed to effectively suppress Class D lithium fires
Lithium fires have brought on a new set of challenges for firefighters and individuals, however since it’s here to stay offering a solution that works and is safe has not been an option until now,”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Current classification system for lithium fires falls under the Class D category for metal
— Jesse Corletto, founder of E-FireX
• Best practices for combating fires involving lithium are minimal to non-existent and don’t address the reignition of the fire within the lithium battery structure
• Extinguishing a lithium fire requires thousands of gallons of water, ties up fire agency resources and uses harmful chemicals
• Tremendous safety concerns for people using lithium batteries in various applications
• E-FireX’s TRPL-E™ is a new, all-natural, non-chemical, UL-listed, encapsulator agent designed to combat Class D fires involving lithium
• Effectively tested liquid encapsulator compared to traditional extinguishing agents in multiple settings for lithium products and Electric Vehicles (EVs)
E-FireX, a lithium battery fire suppression company based in Reno, Nevada, was founded to address safety-related issues for firefighters stuck with no or limited solutions for combating Class D lithium-based fires. While the regulatory industry has placed lithium within the Class D category for metal, traditional extinguishing agents have missed the mark in effectively dowsing fires caused by the proliferation of lithium products and Electric Vehicles (EV). E-FireX’s TRPL-E™ is an encapsulating agent with nano-technology to extinguish, encapsulate and eliminate a lithium fire.
“Lithium fires have brought on a whole new set of challenges for firefighters and individuals, however since it’s here to stay offering a solution that works and is safe has not been an option until now,” said Jesse Corletto, founder of E-FireX. “Seeing first-hand the challenges to extinguish lithium fires including the time sensitivity from start to being fully involved and the tremendous amount of resources required from water to firefighting personnel, I knew there had to be a better way. From an industry standpoint fighting lithium fires under the Class D category meant a product needed to be developed for a combustible metal. An encapsulating option was the only solution.”
Across the country, requirements are being made to address lithium fires. Traditional A, B and C fire extinguishers are not effective and will react with the Class D combustible metals. In addition to effectively encapsulating Class D fires, E-FireX also works on A and C fires without having to use thousands of gallons of water or just letting it burn and putting harmful chemicals in the air.
Up until now, any Class D fire suppression agents used harmful chemicals. E-FireX TRPL-E™ is a chemical-free, zero-emission, all-natural liquid patented encapsulator fire agent proven to successfully suppress Class D lithium metal fires and recognized by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) under Annex 4.3 for Encapsulator Agents.
Corletto added, “To truly be effective, the industry leaders need to standardize the guidelines while educating business, property owners and consumers that there is a classified agent specifically developed to combat lithium battery fires. Updating existing extinguishers with a liquid product that works on a number of different types of fires will ensure that loved ones are protected. E-FireX does that – protection for first responders and protection for the public.”
E-FireX is debuting this year at FDIC International, an annual conference and tradeshow taking place April 15 – 20, 2024 in Indianapolis, offering thousands of fire and rescue personnel from around the world workshops, instruction and 800 exhibitors focused on the latest products and services available.
TRPL-E™ is available for purchase now at EFireX.com. Customers can purchase fire extinguishers varying in sizes available in 1 L, 2L, 6L (1.5 gallons), and 9L (2.5 gallons) for portable, convenient safety and fire protection in vehicles, off-roading, electric bikes, homes and more. Five-gallon tubs are also available, an effective solution for fire protection agencies, fixed fire suppression systems, air-operations retardant and more.
To learn more about E-FireX or purchase TRPL-E products, visit EFireX.com.
About E-FireX
E-FireX is a Nevada-based company and producer of TRPL-E™, an all-natural encapsulator fire agent and solution to lithium battery fires. Founded by firefighter and entrepreneur Jesse Corletto, E-FireX aims to “protect the protectors,” supplying a safe and effective product that solves the lithium battery fire problem with an environmentally friendly agent.
Lithium has met its match. E-FireX TRPL-E™ extinguishes Tesla fire in 6 Min with no thermal runaway