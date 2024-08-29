APRA releases superannuation statistics for June 2024

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its Quarterly Superannuation Performance publication and the Quarterly MySuper Statistics report for the June 2024 quarter.

Key statistics for the superannuation industry as at 30 June 2024:

June 2023 June 2024 Change Total superannuation assets $3,592.5 billion $3,920.2 billion +9.1% Total APRA-regulated assets $2,459.2 billion $2,704.9 billion +10.0% Total self-managed super fund assets $921.2 billion $990.4 billion +7.5% Exempt public sector superannuation schemes assets $162.2 billion $167.7 billion +3.4% Balance of life office statutory fund assets $49.9 billion $57.2 billion +14.6%

Total superannuation assets increased by 0.4 per cent over the quarter to reach $3.9 trillion as at June 2024, of which $2.7 trillion are in APRA-regulated funds.

Total contributions increased by 11.2 per cent to $183.9 billion in the year ending in June 2024. Of this, employer contributions increased by 11.8 per cent over the year to $137.1 billion. Member contributions increased by 9.8 per cent over the year to $46.9 billion.

Benefit payments increased by 15.3 per cent to $117.7 billion in the year ending in June 2024. This increase was the result of lump sum payments rising by 9.2 per cent to $64.1 billion and pension payments increasing by 23.7 per cent to $53.6 billion.

Key statistics for entities with more than six members for the year to June 2024:

June 2023 June 2024 Change Total contributions $165.3 billion $183.9 billion +11.2% Total benefit payments $102.0 billion $117.7 billion +15.3% Net contribution flows* $61.1 billion $64.5 billion +5.6%

*Net contribution flows comprise of contributions plus net benefit transfers, less benefit payments

Copies of the publication are available on APRA’s website at: Quarterly superannuation statistics.