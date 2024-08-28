Submit Release
New Mexico Education Secretary Arsenio Romero resigned today effective immediately

SANTA FE – New Mexico Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero resigned today, effective immediately.

Earlier this month, New Mexico State University officials announced that Romero is one of five finalists for the position of president of the university. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following Romero’s resignation.

“I appreciate Secretary Romero’s service to the New Mexico Department of Education and the children of our state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The governor and her staff will begin interviewing candidates to replace Romero as secretary of the New Mexico Public Education Department immediately.

 

