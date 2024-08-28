More Doctors Recruited to Rural Saskatchewan

CANADA, August 28 - Released on August 28, 2024

Fourteen new physicians are now practicing in rural communities across Saskatchewan after completing the Saskatchewan International Physician Practice Assessment (SIPPA) program in May.

The annual capacity of SIPPA has increased from 45 to accommodate an additional six to eight seats which will be divided across the three assessment cohorts throughout the year.

Thanks to the SIPPA program, there are 307 doctors practicing in the province, 74 per cent of whom have established practice in rural communities.

"Ensuring that rural Saskatchewan has a robust health care system requires attracting and retaining top talent," Rural and Remote Health Minister Tim McLeod said. "SIPPA is pivotal in achieving this goal by providing international physicians with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and integrate into our smaller communities. We are committed to supporting this program and welcoming these dedicated professionals as they contribute to the health and wellbeing of our province."

The SIPPA program assesses internationally educated physicians on their medical training and clinical ability as part of the licensure process to practice medicine in Saskatchewan. Through a return-of-service contract, they agree to work in the province for a minimum of three years upon completion of the SIPPA assessment.

"I am grateful for the ongoing collaboration and support from all stakeholders who work every day to make SIPPA a success," SIPPA Program Director Dr. Jon Witt said. "The contributions of our internationally trained physicians, who have chosen to build their careers in Saskatchewan, play an important role in supporting our health care services. Their commitment, alongside our collective efforts, helps ensure that we continue to support the health care needs of Saskatchewan communities."

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority celebrates the addition of our new physicians through SIPPA, who join our larger community of physicians working together every day to improve the health and wellbeing of their patients," SHA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Susan Shaw said. "Their commitment to practicing medicine in rural, northern and remote areas enhances our ability to provide care closest to home as possible. Together, we are building a future where every community receives the compassionate, high-quality care it deserves."

Physicians interested in working in Saskatchewan are encouraged to contact the Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency directly at info@saskdocs.ca, toll-free 1-888-415-3627 or 306-933-5000.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca