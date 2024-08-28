Additional Treaty Land Entitlement Transfer of Mineral Rights to Cowessess First Nation

CANADA, August 28 - Released on August 28, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has approved the transfer of 336 hectares (829 acres) of mineral rights to the Cowessess First Nation as part of their Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) Settlement Agreement.

"The recent transfer of mineral rights to Cowessess First Nation is a significant step in supporting their continuing economic growth," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis Relations and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "We are committed to continue fulfilling our obligations under the Treaty Land Entitlement Agreements, which play a vital role in recognizing the rights of First Nations in Saskatchewan."

The Government of Saskatchewan has transferred approximately 29,019 hectares (71,707 acres) of Crown minerals to the federal government on behalf of the Cowessess First Nation.

This transfer is part of the ongoing efforts by the Government of Saskatchewan to fulfill its commitments under the TLE Agreements, reinforcing the province's dedication to reconciliation and strengthening relationships with First Nations.

The TLE Agreements provide First Nations with entitlement monies to purchase land anywhere in the province on a "willing buyer-willing seller" basis and add it to their reserves.

Under the terms of the TLE Agreements, all undisposed provincial Crown minerals underlying lands purchased by the First Nation are to be transferred at no cost to the Government of Canada for reserve creation.

The Ministry of Government Relations coordinates and manages the provincial implementation of the TLE Agreements between Canada, Saskatchewan and 36 First Nations. The recent transfer to Cowessess First Nation underscores Saskatchewan's commitment to economic reconciliation and the fulfillment of Treaty obligations.

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to work collaboratively with First Nation communities to fulfill land entitlement agreements and support community growth and development.

Background:

Since 1992 the provincial and federal governments have committed $687 million for TLE settlements in Saskatchewan. Approximately 888,806 acres have been transferred, with 1.48 million acres outstanding.

Under Section 5.04 of the TLE Agreements, the Government of Saskatchewan is required to transfer undisposed Crown minerals to the Government of Canada at no cost. The minerals transferred will be held by His Majesty the King in the right of Canada for the use and benefit of Cowessess First Nation.

The Government of Saskatchewan has transferred more acres to reserve status under our TLE Agreements than any other province in Canada.

For more information on Treaty Land Entitlement, please visit: saskatchewan.ca

