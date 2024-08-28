Construction Reaches Eighty Per Cent Completion on Regina General Hospital Parkade

CANADA, August 29 - Released on August 28, 2024

Construction on the Regina General Hospital (RGH) parkade has reached the 80 per cent mark and is on track to open for hospital staff and visitors in late 2024. Crews will continue work over the next two months to install electrical and interior finishes.

"We are very excited to see the new parkade nearing completion, and patients, visitors and staff will soon have a safe and convenient parking option at Regina General Hospital," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Our government is committed to addressing the concerns of health care workers and I personally want to extend my appreciation for their continued patience during construction."

"We are excited to announce that construction of the new Regina General Hospital Parkade is now 80 per cent complete," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "Thanks to a strong and growing economy we are able to deliver safe, accessible, and convenient infrastructure to the residents, staff and other users of the Regina General Hospital."

The four-level structure will provide a total of 1,005 stalls, consisting of 873 stalls in the parkade and 132 surface stalls, for a net increase of 686 parking stalls. The construction is being led by Link Developments.

"The new parkade at Regina General Hospital will provide an accessible, convenient, and safe parking environment for both patients and staff," Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO Andrew Will said. "This project will enhance the overall experience for everyone accessing the hospital, and supporting the delivery of high-quality care.”

"As we celebrate reaching the 80 per cent completion milestone of the parkade, each step forward brings us closer to enhancing Regina's infrastructure and keeps us on track for anticipated completion in late 2024," Link Developments CEO Carmen Lien said. "This project is a shining testament to the strong partnership between our team, Sask Builds, and SHA. I am profoundly grateful for the dedication and expertise of everyone involved. This parkade is far more than just a structure, it is a foundation for future growth and a beacon of improved accessibility for our community."

Government has committed $22.4 million to date toward the parkade construction, which is targeted for completion in late 2024.

