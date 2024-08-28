Hunters encouraged to drop off bird wings and CWD samples during upcoming seasons

CWD sample drop-off locations

Hunters who would like their harvested deer, elk, or moose tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) have a few places to submit samples from check stations to regional offices to drop-off locations statewide.

Currently, in the Southeast Region, there is one CWD drop-off location at the Fish and Game regional office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Big game hunters can drop off their tissue samples from their deer, elk, or moose using the instructions and materials provided at the regional office location—even after hours or on weekends. Hunters can also request assistance with sample collection at the regional office during normal business hours. Testing is free.

Additional CWD sample drop-off locations will be established around the Southeast Region as soon as October 1.

Information about CWD, including how to collect samples, and where to submit them by region can be found on Fish and Game’s CWD webpage https://idfg.idaho.gov/cwd.

CWD, which has been detected in Idaho, is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose populations. There is no cure for this fatal disease.