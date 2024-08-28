Villa Premiere announces Rogelio Domínguez Vargas as the new Head Chef of the Culinary Team

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway, the renowned luxury resort located on the beautiful coast of Puerto Vallarta, is proud to announce the addition of Rogelio Domínguez Vargas as the new Head Chef of its culinary team. With an impressive career and a passion for cuisine that has spanned continents, Domínguez Vargas is poised to elevate the resort's gastronomic offerings to new levels of excellence and creativity.Originally from Puebla, Mexico, Rogelio Domínguez Vargas began his career in the vibrant world of open flame, smoke, and grill kitchens in his hometown. His talent and creativity led him to collaborate with renowned chefs in international restaurants, including his role as a line cook at the prestigious “Central” restaurant in Lima, Peru, under the direction of acclaimed chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León. His experience continued in the United States, where he learned innovative culinary techniques and immersed himself in North American gastronomic culture.In 2017, Domínguez Vargas returned to Puebla to take on the role of Chef of Research and Development at Barroco Restaurant, located in the International Museum of the Baroque. There, his work focused on endemic Pueblan cuisine, combining historical research with gastronomy to create menus that explored the art and cultural roots of Puebla. His talent was widely recognized, with his work on the Tasting Menu “Salvador Dalí and the Divine Comedy” standing out.In 2018, Rogelio Domínguez Vargas won first place in the international Mexica cuisine competition IXTAChef2018, solidifying his reputation as an innovator in the kitchen. The following year, he became a co-owner of “Montaje”. Cocina de regiones,” a concept that celebrates the richness of Pueblan gastronomy through native ingredients and traditional techniques.In his new role at Villa Premiere, Domínguez Vargas will lead the resort’s culinary evolution, focusing on an innovative approach that will fuse international cuisine with the fundamentals of fire, while maintaining his commitment to authenticity and excellence. His vision is to offer a unique gastronomic experience that combines the cultural richness of Puebla with the distinctive sophistication and style of Villa Premiere.“We are delighted to welcome Rogelio Domínguez Vargas to our team,” commented Abel Villa, General Manager of Hoteles Buenaventura. “His vast experience and innovative approach perfectly align with our vision of providing an exceptional culinary experience for our guests.”At Villa Premiere, the gastronomic offerings are designed to seduce all the senses. Guests can enjoy a unique culinary experience in a sophisticated atmosphere, with a variety of options that include contemporary Mexican cuisine, international dishes, and local specialties. The resort’s restaurants offer exquisite menus prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients, while the bars feature a selection of innovative cocktails and premium beverages. The combination of authentic flavors, cutting-edge culinary techniques, and impeccable service guarantees a memorable gastronomic experience for every visitor.For more information on the new culinary offerings at Villa Premiere, visit https://www.premiereonline.com.mx/ Image gallery: Click Here! Media contact:Juan Carlos Lópezcarlos@ enroutecommunications.com

