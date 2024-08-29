The Houstonian Club Encourages Five Easy Habits for a Healthy School Year

Registered dietitian Elayna Nunley at The Houstonian Club knows maintaining a healthy lifestyle sometimes takes a bit more planning and preparation once schedules pick up pace. Nunley suggests working with children to pick out two or three healthy options they can choose from each morning. She recommends skipping the sugary cereals, breakfast bars, and pastries and opting for balanced items that contain both protein and fat. Registered dietitian Elayna Nunley, who regularly sees member families and Houstonian Hotel guests at The Houstonian Club, shares five tips on how making the transition to a healthy school year can start by building healthy habits.

The Houstonian Club's registered dietitian works with families to put their best foot forward and begin the school year with healthy habits.

Teaching children to build exercise into their day, it's a habit that can last a lifetime and prevent disease.” — Elayna Nunley, Registered Dietitian

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children and parents transition from summer fun to a busy school and activity schedule every year. Registered dietitian Elayna Nunley at The Houstonian Club knows maintaining a healthy lifestyle sometimes takes a bit more planning and preparation once schedules pick up pace. Along with the staff of certified personal trainers at The Houstonian Club, she works closely with families to create healthy lifestyle changes.Nunley, who regularly sees member families and Houstonian Hotel guests at The Houstonian Club, shares five tips on how making the transition to a healthy school year can start by building healthy habits.Early morning breakfast boostAfter fasting during sleep, breakfast becomes the most important choice of the day. Beginning with proper nutrition helps fuel the brain for focus and stabilizes emotions and attitude, allowing students to optimize their performance in the classroom. Nunley suggests working with children to pick out two or three healthy options they can choose from each morning. She recommends skipping the sugary cereals, breakfast bars, and pastries and opting for balanced items that contain both protein and fat. Items such as egg muffins, overnight oats, and breakfast tacos are easy to prepare ahead of time.Wholesome snack attackChildren have small windows throughout a busy school day to fit in meals and snacks. Nunley recommends making nutrient-balanced choices available to keep kids' bodies and minds fueled. She advises her clients to be aware that some snack packs may have added sugars that provide more calories but limited nutrients. Energy bites with oats, nut butter with fresh fruit, high-protein yogurt with berries, or crackers with cheese can be packed with all the right portions to support long-term health.Healthy hydrationNunley advises that students needing to be ready for class instruction may be entering the classroom already dehydrated. Studies show that even being 1% dehydrated can decrease cognitive ability by up to 5%. She recommends that children drink water right upon waking up while getting ready for their day. Water is best, but if children crave something sweeter, Nunley suggests fruit-infused water, powders, or mixes low in sugar and dye-free.Balanced MovementStress and tension can arise when facing challenges with coursework, changes in campus or teachers, and adjusting to the demands of the school schedule. Exercise is the best way to balance physical and mental health and support children. "Teaching children to build exercise into their day, it's a habit that can last a lifetime and prevent disease," says Nunley. She recommends that parents consider after-school walking, 20-minute wiggle time, or a bodyweight routine that compliments kid's sports activities.Successful sleepWith a shift to a structured schedule for the school year, resetting sleep habits from a summer schedule can be challenging. Sleep impacts the body's restorative and detox systems, which both keep the immune system at tip-top performance. Nunley suggests working on a designated wake-up time and using sunlight exposure to reestablish the body's rhythm. Next, she recommends working through a reasonable bedtime routine at least one hour before lights out. Things like limiting caffeine, screen time, and dim lighting can also help with quality sleep.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.