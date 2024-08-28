Submit Release
California prisons will bar lie-detector test compared to ‘Ouija board’ after Chronicle investigation

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had used the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer, or CVSA, for at least two decades to assess prisoners’ credibility during internal investigations. This went on despite a litany of research indicating the technology was no better at detecting deception than a coin flip, and despite prisoners’ rights advocates raising concerns about the tool on numerous occasions.

