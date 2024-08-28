WEDC launches new round of grants to transform underused spaces

Announcement made during ceremony to unveil Chippewa Falls Vibrant Spaces project which restores a community memorial

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI. AUGUST 28, 2024 – A newly restored memorial honoring lives lost in a tragic 2005 bus crash will serve as an attractive community gathering space for future generations of Chippewa Falls residents, local leaders said during an unveiling ceremony today.

The Harmony Court memorial, which was dedicated to members of the Chippewa Falls High School marching band, had fallen into disrepair in recent years and was largely unused.

The local Rotary Club and other groups received a $26,900 Vibrant Spaces grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) in 2023 to refresh murals in the memorial, create spaces to relax, and add a stage for outdoor events.

During a ribbon cutting, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes announced WEDC is launching a new round of Vibrant Spaces grants for communities to beautify and enhance little-used spaces in their downtowns.

Before the renovations, the space “was simply a pass-through for pedestrians,” said Greg Misfeldt, president of the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club. “It now boasts a beautiful, peaceful environment with places for everyone to sit and relax and enjoy the outdoors.”

Not only will the courtyard create a sense of community, it will also “enhance our downtown and continue to represent our city’s pride and history,” said Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street.

“Harmony Court is a special place for Chippewa Falls,” Secretary Hughes said, “This project enables the community to renew the court’s legacy so residents can come and create new memories.”

The new round of grants will allow communities to bring people together in downtown spaces.

“This is a great opportunity for communities of all sizes to get the funding and support they need to revitalize their public spaces,” Hughes said. “These gathering spaces help create a sense of place that make people want to live, work and grow in their community.”

The Vibrant Spaces Grant Program allows municipalities to apply for grants between $25,000 and $50,000. Proposals will be evaluated based on their ability to create visible and pedestrian-oriented public spaces that attract and accommodate groups and activities and benefit nearby businesses and the community.

The application period opens Sept. 16 and the deadline to submit applications is Dec. 9. Awards will be announced in April 2025.

A maximum of 50 grants will be awarded. A funding match is required, and grant dollars will be provided on a reimbursement basis. Construction should begin in 2025.

Vibrant Spaces grants were last awarded in 2023, when 34 communities received funds. Communities ranging from Gilman to Milwaukee turned old alleys into community gathering spaces, container parks, and farmers market gantries and civic plazas. Details on the previous projects can be found here.

Communities that received grants in 2023 are not eligible to apply for this round of funding.

More information is available on the WEDC website. WEDC is also hosting an introductory webinar on Sept. 13. Details are available here.