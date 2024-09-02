Better U Introduces Group Ketamine Therapy Sessions to Enhance Patient Support and Community Engagement in Los Angeles

Our group ketamine therapy sessions provide patients with a supportive community where they can explore their innermost thoughts and emotions in a safe and nurturing environment.” — Derek Du Chesne, CEO at Better U

LOS ANGELES, USA, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better U, a holistic telehealth wellness company, is proud to announce the introduction of group ketamine therapy sessions to its offerings in its Los Angeles healing center. These sessions are designed to provide enhanced support and foster a sense of community among patients undergoing psychedelic-assisted therapy, all under the supervision of licensed medical professionals.Traditionally, mental health care has followed a diagnose-and-treat model, often overlooking the importance of holistic approaches and community support in the healing process. Recognizing the need for a more comprehensive approach to mental health, Better U is pioneering a new paradigm that integrates self-exploration, neurological reset, and spiritual health into its treatment protocols."The benefits of ketamine therapy extend beyond the individual sessions, as the integration process—incorporating therapeutic insights and experiences into everyday life—is essential for sustained healing and personal growth," says Chief Medical Officer at Better U, Dr. Zaid Fadul. "With the introduction of group ketamine therapy sessions, Better U provides patients a supportive environment where they can share experiences, learn from one another, and receive guidance from clinicians and trained professionals. "These group sessions will complement individual therapy, providing a holistic approach to mental health care that is both supportive and affordable. "We believe that healing is not just an individual journey but a collective one," says Derek Du Chesne, CEO at Better U. "Our group ketamine therapy sessions provide patients with a supportive community where they can explore their innermost thoughts and emotions in a safe and nurturing environment. Depression often makes individuals feel isolated and misunderstood, but group sessions can offer significant clarity and shifts in perspective.About Better UBetter U is revolutionizing mental health care by moving beyond the traditional diagnose-and-treat model to embrace a holistic approach that fosters self-exploration, neurological reset, and the mind-body connection. Utilizing the transformative power of psychedelic-assisted therapies, including ketamine therapy administered in a clinical setting, as well as clinical weight loss and sexual health programs, Better U is committed to accelerating personal growth and enhancing brain function for lasting change. They invite individuals to join them on a journey to a better self, where every step is supported, and every breakthrough is celebrated.For more information about Better U and its services, visit https://www.betterucare.com/

