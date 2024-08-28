2025 Maine Teacher of the Year State Finalists Announced 

Four Maine teachers were announced today as the State Finalists for the 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year program.

High school science teacher Allyson Gilbert from Sagadahoc County, fourth-grade teacher Becky Hallowell from Lincoln County, high school science teacher Katie Strait from Cumberland County, and high school English language arts teacher Emilie Throckmorton from Penobscot County were all selected to move forward in the Teacher of the Year process and were chosen from the 2024 Maine County Teachers of the Year.

“Allyson, Becky, Katie, and Emilie are extraordinary educators who care deeply about their students, schools, and communities. They lift up everyone around them, are passionate about their profession, and are true champions of all students and schools in Maine. These four finalists represent the best qualities of Maine’s amazing educators, and I congratulate them on this well-deserved honor,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

One of the four State Finalists will be named the 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year, an honor awarded each year to one teacher in Maine. The announcement will be in October after the final stages of the selection process are complete. Maine’s Teacher of the Year serves as an advocate for the teaching profession, Maine schools, and students, and represents Maine in the National Teacher of the Year program.

A member of their community nominated each educator for their exemplary service in education and dedication to their students. They were selected by a distinguished panel of teachers, principals, and business community members from a pool of hundreds of other nominated teachers in their communities. The Maine Department of Education, Educate Maine, the Maine State Board of Education, and the Maine County and State Teacher of the Year Association made the announcement about the finalists.

“The state finalists are excellent examples of the inspiring and innovative teaching that happens each day in Maine classrooms. Congratulations to each of them and their districts,” said Dr. Jason Judd, Executive Director of Educate Maine. “Maine is fortunate to have so many inspiring educators working each day to ensure that learners have what they need to be successful, and we look forward to working with these four and the entire 2024 County Teacher of the Year cohort as they continue their journey as teacher leaders and ambassadors for the profession.”

“Our teaching workforce drives the quality of our schools and education system here in Maine, and these state finalists exemplify the qualities we look for. They’re innovative, dedicated, and committed to ensuring all Maine learners receive a high quality and supportive education,” said Fern Desjardins, Chair of the Maine State Board of Education. “Congratulations to all!”

This group of outstanding educators has impressed me from the first day that I met them,” said Joshua Chard 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year. “They approach this important work from a place of passion and caring, and it has been amazing to learn from them and with them. I know that Maine schools are in good hands with educators like them representing the teaching profession in our state.”

“We are thrilled to continue learning from these four finalists and are excited to gain further insights from these outstanding Maine educators,” said MCSTOYA co-presidents Jessica Harvey and Hillary Bellefleur. “They exemplify the professionalism, compassion, and dedication that characterize teachers across our state. Their impact on their students, communities, and the state is profound, and we look forward to supporting them in showcasing the strengths and continuing the growth of Maine’s public education system.”

More information on the State Finalists and the Maine Teacher of the Year program:

Allyson Gilbert

Mt. Ararat High School, Topsham

2024 Sagadahoc County Teacher of the Year

“Being part of the Teacher of the Year program is a tremendous honor and I am immensely proud to represent my school, district, and community. I am excited to continue highlighting the outstanding work of Maine educators who make a real difference every day, while also having the opportunity to learn and grow alongside such dedicated professionals.”

Allyson Gilbert teaches 9th grade physical science and 10th grade biology at Mt Ararat High School in Topsham, Maine. Gilbert earned her Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences with a minor in Chemistry from Salve Regina University in Rhode Island, and earned her Master of Science in Wildlife Conservation and Management – Professional Wildlife Biologist from Unity College in Maine. She is the 2024 Sagadahoc County Teacher of the Year. Gilbert’s pedagogy is centered around project-based learning with an emphasis on connecting topics to local and global contexts. Her passion has led her to create student travel opportunities to locations such as Belize, Panama, and Greece. Gilbert firmly believes in the power of connection, and seeks opportunities to cultivate meaningful relationships with her students, co-workers, and members of the community. Committed to creating a cohesive school community outside of her classroom, Gilbert serves as a class advisor, a member of the attendance team, and a part of her school’s advisory committee. She is a lifelong learner, and frequently attends workshops and conferences in order to inform her own teaching practices. Recently, Gilbert has presented at two conferences on the importance and value of nature-based play and learning. When not teaching you can find her traveling, reading, or spending a relaxing night with her tortoise, Igor.

Becky Hallowell

Wiscasset Elementary School, Wiscasset

2024 Lincoln County Teacher of the Year

“The Maine Teacher of the Year process has allowed me to honor past teachers, like my mother, who dedicated her career to her first-grade students, as well as current teachers like my colleagues in Wiscasset and those who taught my sons. Most importantly, celebrating Maine’s talented educators plays an important role in inspiring our current students to become our future teachers.”

Becky Hallowell teaches fourth-grade students at Wiscasset Elementary School, on the bank of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset, Maine. Hallowell earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Maine at Farmington in 1994 and then received her Master of Science in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern Maine in 2011. She is the 2024 Lincoln County Teacher of the Year. Hallowell embraces a pedagogy that honors nature and place-based learning, establishing connections between students and the local, state, and global community. She believes learning is more powerful when linked to content that students personally value and find meaningful as they engage in project-based learning. While she finds great joy in supporting student learning, Hallowell commits to her own learning and that of her colleagues both as a mentor and a mentor trainer. She has teamed with the Maine Math and Science Alliance in a research project connecting place-based learning and science sense-making, presenting her work to other educators at conferences. Hallowell also collaborated with her teaching partner and a University of Maine at Farmington professor to connect preservice teachers with fourth-grade students to discuss literature. She presented this work with her partners at the National Council for Teachers of English conference in 2023. Hallowell enjoys exploring new trails in her free time, often finding a lesson in a unique mushroom or rock formation. She lives in Whitefield with her husband, three sons, and pesky kitty.

Katie Strait

Baxter Academy for Science and Technology, Portland

2024 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year



“The Maine Teacher of the Year program not only highlights the achievements of individual teachers, but serves to inspire the entire educational community. I am eternally grateful for the teachers that ignited my lifelong passion for science, and for my students, colleagues, administrators, and community that continue to fuel my lifelong love of learning. It is a great honor to represent Cumberland County and walk alongside all of the outstanding teachers that are paving the way for students’ futures.”

Katie Strait teaches 10th – 12th grade biology, immunology, and marine biology at Baxter Academy for Technology and Science in Portland, Maine. Strait has a Master of Science degree in Zoology from the University of New Hampshire, and Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, with a concentration in marine biology from the University of New England. She is the 2024 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year. Strait’s pedagogy centers on experiential learning, prioritizing student involvement through hands-on activities and collaborations with the community. She connects the curriculum to real-world contexts, specifically centered around the Gulf of Maine, nurturing lifelong learners who contribute positively to their communities and act as stewards of the environment. Strait is a member of the Restorative Practices Leadership Team, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership Team. She has a deep passion to create inclusion and equity within our schools climate and culture, ultimately empowering students to achieve their fullest potential. She belongs to Southern Maine’s Connected Learning Ecosystems (CLE) sponsored by the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, which has cultivated collaboration between other science educators and community members on climate literacy and ocean stewardship – another deep passion of hers. Strait was the 2024 recipient of Hannaford’s 20 Outstanding Women award, because of her commitment to make her community a better place to live in through her Plastic Mitigation Initiative. When she’s not teaching, you can find her surfing, gardening, doing photography, or at the beach with her wife, children, and two dogs.

Emilie Throckmorton

Bangor High School, Bangor

2024 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year

“I am so honored and proud to represent Bangor Schools and all the creative and thoughtful work that goes on every day for students. I’m passionate about teaching, especially advocating for students who struggle with mental health, and the amazing people who work in the Maine Teacher of the Year Program have stretched me and given me confidence to share my ideas.”

Emilie Throckmorton is a 9-12 English teacher at Bangor High School in Bangor, Maine. Throckmorton earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature and Language from the University of Michigan, Master of Education in Secondary English from the University of Maine, a Certificate of Advanced Study in Writing and the Teaching of Writing from the University of Maine, and a Doctorate in Education from the University of New England, where she completed her desertion on using the English curriculum to promote Social and Emotional Learning. She is also a National Board Certified Teacher. Throckmorton connects with and motivates students at all levels of academic success and prides herself on creating a classroom environment that fosters inclusion and belonging. Using a student-centered approach and focusing on choice, Throckmorton believes strongly in helping all students find a love for reading and cultivating a voice in writing. Outside of the classroom, Throckmorton works closely with students by advising the LGBTQ+ kids in Q+ Club, and has been the advisor for the school’s literary magazine Mosaic for over 20 years. She has also served as a Class Council advisor, a Graduation Coach, a member of the Student Support Team, and the coordinator of the school-wide Poetry Out Loud contest. Throckmorton is passionate about mental health awareness and how teachers can support students by normalizing discussion about mental health in the classroom. When not at school, Throckmorton thrives on spending time with her husband and children, she also loves hiking, yoga, skiing, and running.

The Maine Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year program is administered through a unique partnership with Educate Maine, the Maine County and State Teacher of the Year Association (MCSTOYA) and the Maine State Board of Education. Funding for the program is generously provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Dead River, Geiger, Hannaford, Maine Lottery, the Silvernail Family, and Unum.

For more information about the Maine County Teacher of the Year Program and to see a list of County Teachers of the Year, and Maine Teachers of the Year, visit http://www.mainetoy.org.