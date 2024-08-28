Esaiyo and Airlift expedition expands to assist decades old ecological problems on Mount Everest

Esaiyo Everest Everest 2 Everest 1

An exhibition of technologists, documentarians, & sherpas ascended Mt. Everest via the Tengboche Monastery. representing Airlift Technology & Esaiyo Inc,

While we are focused on cultural preservation and bringing history to the masses, this is a great way to leave the mountain better off than we found it.”” — Raymond St Martin

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An exhibition of technologists, documentarians, and sherpas recently ascended the Lukla Trail to the Mt. Everest Base camp through the historic Tengboche Monastery . Representing Airlift Technology and Esaiyo Inc, the crew quickly realized that they could leverage the drones to assist with the removal of trash and human waste from the region.Everest Base Camp, Nepal: Airlift Technology and Esaiyo Inc. began the process of documenting and indexing famous objects, historic people, places and trails of the Everest Region. Beginning with a trek to Everest base camp and extending to the Tengboche Monastery, this unique expedition has inspired the creation of tools, maps and technology that will help people from across the world better understand the Khumbu region, Everest, and its people, as well as provide necessary guidance for future trekkers of the great mountain.Given the thousands of climbers that have attempted to reach Everest's peak in recent years, clutter and water contamination have become a major environmental problem for the region. When exposed to the issues of human waste and litter on the mountain, as well as the need for oxygen deliveries to higher altitudes in case of emergencies, this international partnership decided to multitask its drone technology to assist with the removal of trash and human waste from the region while dropping off oxygen at higher altitudes–basically, drop off oxygen, then, pick up trash and waste.Removal of this trash and waste will not only improve the trekking environment but will also improve the quality of life for the indigenous communities in the region. Over the years, as Everest has been ascended by climbers, the resulting human waste has accumulated and carried disease downstream into the water supply of the local indigenous groups.Each year between 500-700 people summit the world's tallest mountain with an additional 50,000 people making their way to Everest Base Camp 1. With no waste accumulation facilities available during the 2 week expedition, human waste and trash have overwhelmed Nepal's great wonder.The Airlift/Esaiyo trial pilot project is carrying up climbing ladders, ropes, oxygen canisters and necessary supplies –around 40 pounds – and returning with 66 pounds of waste from Camp 1 per drone for the next few weeks.This partnership represents a groundbreaking advance in the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee’s ongoing battle to maintain ecological integrity of the mountain and the surrounding environment as well as reduce the waterborne health risks of the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural municipality’s indigenous communities.After being tested at the world’s highest elevation, executives at Esaiyo and Airlift Technology are confident this process can be replicated successfully in other parts of the world to establish a true cultural and ecological preservation driven digital ecosystem.According to Esaiyo CEO Raymond St. Martin, “When presented an opportunity to assist with the trash and waste removal, it was a very simple yes. While we are focused on cultural preservation and bringing history to the masses, this is a great way to leave the mountain better off than we found it.”According to Raj Bikram Maharjan CEO of Airlift Technology“The core value of Airlift Technology is to uplift the lives of people using drones and subsequent technology. That's what we have done at the Everest Base Camp, using drones to bring down the waste and deliver oxygen cylinders and supplies to and from Camp 1. Our service has reduced the risk Sherpas encounter in their jobs while saving lives of climbers at the world's highest peak. Our partnership with Esaiyo has strengthened our services and the commitment towards disruptive technology.”According to Esaiyo Cofounder Kwasi Asare“I was honored to be a guest of The Bhutanese Royal Family and members of The Nepalese government and entrepreneurship ecosystem on a foreign direct investment trip in 2022. Launching this series of world changing projects with Airlift has been a great result of those experiences. Removing waste from the world's largest mountain will benefit tourists and the Nepalese people for generations to come.”According to Airlift Co-Founder Milan Pandey,“In 2014, a catastrophic avalanche on the Khumbu Glacier claimed the lives of 16 Sherpas, a grim reminder of the dangers associated with climbing Mount Everest. More recently, in April 2023, a collapsing ice serac killed three guides, further emphasizing the life-threatening risks on the world's tallest peak. These tragic incidents prompted Airlift Technology to create a program aimed at reducing risks in this treacherous section of the climb, utilizing the expertise of Ice Doctors to deploy advanced drone technology.The partnership between Esaiyo and Airlift Technology has fast-tracked the development of this risk-reduction program, leading to innovative solutions for complex logistical challenges. A significant milestone was achieved on April 28, 2024, when Airlift Technology for the first time in the world successfully conducted test flights with the drone on Mount Everest.During a flight test, Airlift was able to transport 234 kg in two hours, a task that would typically take 14 porter's six hours to complete. Airlift plans to use heavy-lift drones to transport garbage from the 5800 meter high Ama Dablam, located south of Everest. This will mark the first time an unmanned aerial vehicle will perform commercial work in Nepal’s high-altitude region.A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality, and Airlift Technology Pvt Ltd to utilize advanced drone technology for effective garbage management in the mountains of the Khumbu region. This accomplishment not only highlights the drone's potential to support climbing expeditions, but also demonstrates its role in reducing waste and mitigating risk in one of the world's most challenging environments.”About EsaiyoEsaiyo’s object platform combines blockchain and graph technology to create SIOs–unique digital ids and context– that identify, track, trace and connect digital and physical assets across any platform. SIO interfaces display 360 degree object stories as individuals or in relationships with other objects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.