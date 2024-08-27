Bitwage: 10 Years Revolutionizing the Worlds of Remote Work and Cryptocurrency Payroll Services

Bitwage Timeline 2024 Jonathan Chester Bitwage Logo

Bitwage announced its 10th anniversary, marking 10 years pioneering digital currency payroll services. Bitwage has 90,000 users & 4500 registered companies.

We've been invested in Bitwage since 2015, and this team has had remarkable staying power in the market. They have been trailblazers in Bitcoin & Stablecoin integrated global payroll.” — Tim Draper

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundbreaking cryptocurrency payroll services provider Bitwage announced its tenth anniversary, marking a decade of pioneering digital currency payroll services that empower global workforce's. Bitwage currently boasts more than 90,000 registered users and over 4500 registered companies leveraging their platform for digital currency payroll solutions.From the initial vision of the company's founders to empower workers across the globe to receive payments directly in cryptocurrencies to the company's current status as the leading bitcoin and stablecoin payroll service, the Bitwage platform has achieved significant milestones and dramatically impacted the global remote and freelance workforce. Bitwage, founded by Jonathan Chester and John Lindsay, who today serve as CEO and CTO, respectively, continues to focus on increasing transparency and efficiency for workers' payroll and payment processing across the globe.Key HighlightsFirst Fully Dedicated Crypto Payroll Service: Since its inception, Bitwage has offered payroll in cryptocurrencies, helping freelancers avoid high exchange rates and transfer fees.2014: Launched the first beta version of the platform.2015: Processed first million dollars in crypto payroll, expanded to international markets, and joined fintech accelerators.2015: $1 million raised in pre-seed round in 2015 with Draper Associates.2016: Hit $10 million in processed payroll transactions.2017: Won the French Tech Ticket award.2020: Surpassed $100 million in payroll transactions.2021: $10 million processed to Argentina in 2021.2022 $3M Seed round with Draper Associates, Stellar Foundation, Gaingels, Overton VC, and BnkToTheFuture in 2022.2024: On Track to exceed $400 million in processed transactions.For a complete overview of Bitwage's key milestones and highlights, visit the Bitwage Blog here.Industry-leading Innovations and Features:Diversified Payments: Options for receiving salaries in Bitcoin, stablecoins, and local currencies.Company and Individual Services: Solutions for companies to pay teams globally and for individuals to invoice clients in various currencies.Technological Advances: Integration with multiple banking and cryptocurrency partners, ensuring zero downtime. They have been trailblazers in Bitcoin & Stablecoin integrated global payroll."Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of Bitwage platform development partner The Stellar Development Foundation stated, "As opportunities for remote work continue to rise, payroll solutions must adapt and provide better, more flexible solutions for workers; Bitwage has built an impressive solution that does just that, with a longstanding and growing track record to match. We are pleased to have such a strong partner building on Stellar to transform everyday financial services for the workforce of the future."Paget Stanco, Principal at Bitwage exchange partner Gemini, stated, "We're thrilled that Bitwage has reached this impressive ten-year milestone. Gemini is proud to have served Bitwage as their custody and exchange provider over the last eight years and is looking forward to collaborating for many years as they continue transforming the world of remote work."Long-term Bitwage client Dayton Murray from Fluid Truck , which helps businesses and individuals rent commercial vehicles at the tap of a button, shared, "Bitwage has been an essential tool for us at Fluid Truck. It's helped us streamline our contractor payments seamlessly over the past two years. We highly recommend Bitwage for any company looking to simplify their payment processes."Krisztina Eriksen, Chief Accountant from Waiting Room Solutions , also a long-term Bitwage client, stated, "We are Waiting Room Solutions LLLP/WRS Health, a practice management software company. We have teams in different countries and needed a company that could provide solutions for our payroll/payout. We have been using Bitwage since July 2016. Bitwage is our preferred payroll management platform because it offers a variety of currencies, from USD to crypto to local currencies. Their process is simple, fast, and secure. The experience and their customer support are excellent.Bitwage client Marilet Aldana, who serves as the Business Partner Payment Leader from Baires Dev, a nearshore software development talent agency, stated, "Happy anniversary, Bitwage! Your ability to manage international payment operations and challenges while providing timely and reliable support has been invaluable. For many more years of shared success!! "Vahagn Sargsyan, Founder and CEO of productivity platform WebWork Time Tracker, shared, "We were quite excited to start working with Bitwage. Demand for crypto payroll is growing among remote workers worldwide. Having been on the market for a decade, Bitwage is the perfect solution for this demand. Their offerings will greatly simplify payments for many of our users, and we're excited to be their partner at such an exciting time for BitWage's team. Besides our integrations with Bitwage, WebWork's users should watch for many other exciting additions coming soon. We'll be introducing a couple of project management features that will make crypto payroll even easier. Our desktop tracker users should especially be on the lookout for a very exciting update we've got in the works!"Regarding Bitwage's decade-long legacy and future goals, Bitwage CEO Jonathan Chester stated, "Social responsibility is crucial to us, and it is centered on our mission to enable financial freedom globally. We are not a get-rich-quick company but committed to delivering the highest quality product for international payroll functionality. We ensure uninterrupted and efficient service for our customers. By working with Bitwage, you are partnering with a company with a decade of experience at the intersection of payroll and cryptocurrency that is dedicated to the mission of providing financial freedom."For a detailed look at this company's journey, achievements, and how they have revolutionized the way freelancers and companies handle payments, check out www.bitwage.com Links:Trustpilot Reviews and testimonials: https://www.trustpilot.com/review/www.bitwage.com Bitwage Blog post: https://blog.bitwage.com.ar/diez-anos-revolucionando-el-mundo-del-trabajo-remoto/

