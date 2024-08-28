Luxury goods marketplace startup, SWER, signs celebrity stylist Fiskani Kaira to its Board of Advisors

SWER Luxury Goods Marketplace

I’d love to help provide awareness for the Stylists in the industry that really drive fashion forward and that have been underrepresented to date” — Fiskani Kaira, SWER Lead Stylist

BARCELONA, SPAIN, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWER , Developments Corporation, S.L., a Barcelona based eCommerce marketplace startup, providing an innovative shopping experience for the luxury goods market, announced today the signing of Fiskani Kaira to its Board of Advisors, in the capacity of Lead Stylist.Fiskani Kaira is a celebrity fashion stylist and successful businesswoman, having curated an exquisite collection of designer merchandise, furs and accessories, through her own 12,000 Sq. Ft Atlanta based showroom: The Ivy Showroom Fiskani has travelled the world styling celebrities such as: Toni Braxton, TLC, Keith Sweat, Akon and Tyrese Gibson, to name a few.“I’m excited to join the advisory team at SWER. The luxury market has been waiting for an innovative experience-driven platform like this.", Fiskani said.SWER is expected to launch its new luxury goods marketplace to the public in November of 2024."We are thrilled to have Fiskani join our advisory board. I have no doubt that her expertise as our Lead Stylist will provide inspiration and leadership to other future stylists ", said Michael McDowell, Founder of SWER. "Fiskani is an icon in the fashion industry, and we know our customers are absolutely going to love her."--About Fiskani KairaFiskani’s first foray into the fashion world was at the legendary Damselle furs in New York City where she worked as a fur model and then quickly elevated to a senior sales role as her love for furs blossomed.In 2005, Fiskani opened the doors to her first official showroom, Fiskani Inc. in the heart of Midtown and began working as a personal stylist for some of music’s biggest stars - styling music videos, magazine shoots, and television & award show appearances.For the next 10 years Fiskani worked tirelessly building a name for herself in the music and film industry and with fashion brands and showrooms in New York, LA, as well as internationally. Her name, brand, and reputation for hard work, honesty, and excellence became a staple in the industry.During this time Fiskani was also establishing international relationships with designers and fashion houses around the world, solidifying herself as an ‘International Style Authority’.--About SWER Developments Corporation, S.L.SWER is a meticulously crafted luxury consumer shopping experience like no other. Using live video sales consultation with real time language translation, SWER offers luxury consumers, retailers and stylists from all over the world a platform to connect and transact with style and sophistication.It’s the first eCommerce marketplace in history to consider and intertwine the intricate needs of the entire luxury market.SWER bridges the gap between in-person curated experiences and the currently lacking interactive state of online luxury by directly connecting shoppers with experienced salespeople.SWER is the retail commerce platform the entire luxury goods market has been dreaming about.For Media Inquiries:

