Luxury Goods Marketplace Startup Secures Seed Funding to Launch Its Retailer Onboarding Program
SWER, a Barcelona based eCommerce luxury goods marketplace startup, announced today the successful closing of a lead offer for seed financing.BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SWER, Developments Corporation, S.L., a Barcelona based eCommerce marketplace startup, specializing in providing an innovative and fulsome shopping experience for the luxury goods market, announced today the successful closing of a lead offer on its seed financing round, in the amount of $200,000 USD.
This significant early milestone marks a pivotal moment for the company as it prepares to launch its marketplace to a closed BETA audience, to gain adoption from luxury goods retailers and retail chains, ahead of its planned public launch in Q4 of 2024.
"This first round of seed financing allows us to put in motion our plan to onboard retailers and secure brand sponsorships, which will lay the foundation for explosive growth in 2025", said Michael McDowell, Founder of SWER.
SWER expects to raise additional PRE-IPO financing and intends to employ the proceeds to further accelerate retailer adoption, and to provide capital towards an IPO on a European exchange in 2025.
About SWER Developments Inc.
SWER is a meticulously crafted luxury consumer shopping experience like no other. Using live video sales consultation with real time language translation, SWER offers luxury consumers and retailers from all over the world a platform to connect and transact with style and sophistication.
It’s the first eCommerce marketplace in history to consider and intertwine the intricate needs of luxury goods consumers, retailers, and brands.
SWER bridges the gap between in-person curated experiences and the currently lacking interactive state of online luxury by directly connecting shoppers with experienced salespeople.
Luxury Retailers lost significant foot traffic since the pandemic, and they need to reach new remote consumers to increase sales. Independent luxury boutiques have highly knowledgeable sales reps that often don’t have enough to do. Luxury shoppers need access to them!
Luxury Brands don’t want marketplaces constantly putting their goods on sale, thus cheapening their image, and they also don’t want marketplaces allowing retailers to break product styling, content controls, & online placement guidelines.
SWER is the retail commerce platform the entire luxury goods market has been dreaming about.
https://swer.store
For Media Inquiries:
Jon C. Marsella, Chief Executive Officer
SWER Developments Corporation, S.L.
investors@swer.store
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn