Gov. Lee Awards GIVE Grants to Further Strengthen Rural Workforce Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced recipients of the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) grant program, which prioritizes learning opportunities in rural counties and enhances career and technical education statewide. Tennessee has made notable progress in rural workforce development which has resulted in securing over 41,500 new jobs and nearly $19 billion in capital investment in rural counties since 2019. This third round of GIVE grants will allocate $41 million to foster regional partnerships between Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCATs), community colleges and local industries.

“The state with the workers will win every time, and that’s why rural workforce development has been one of my top priorities since day one,” said Gov. Lee. “As a result, companies are choosing to invest and expand in our state, creating greater opportunity and quality of life for all Tennesseans.”

Since creating GIVE, Gov. Lee’s first legislative priority, he has invested $50 million into the program to support rural workforce development through technical education. The first and second rounds of GIVE funding in 2019 and 2021 served an estimated 15,500 students.

The third round of GIVE grants will fund 23 projects statewide. The 23 funded projects will impact 47 counties, including 6 economically distressed and 13 at-risk counties.

Find more information on the GIVE initiative here and a complete list of GIVE projects and recipients below.

Grantee

Project Title

Grant Award

Cleveland State Community College

ACT Now: Apprenticeships in Careers and Trades

 $450,000.00

Dyersburg State Community College

Building Success in the Northwest

 $2,000,000.00

Motlow State Community College

Bridges 2 Credentials

 $2,000,000.00

Motlow State Community College

Culinary Workforce Innovation and Student Success Harnessed (WIS2H)

 $2,000,000.00

Nashville State Community College

Surge to Success

 $2,000,000.00

Northeast State Community College

Building Economies through Skilled Trades (BEST)

 $1,920,985.00

Pellissippi State Community College

Aviation Maintenance Technology College to Career Collaborative (ATMC3)

 $1,999,497.00

Roane State Community College

Leveraging Regional Workforce Partnerships to Create Secondary to Postsecondary Pathways for Nuclear Technology at Roane State

 $450,000.00

Southwest Tennessee Community College

Southwest Entertainment Production Collaborative (SPEC)

 $1,500,000.00

TCAT Hartsville

Expanding CTE and WBL Pathways for Student Success through Automation, Healthcare and Transportation

 $2,000,000.00

TCAT Hohenwald

South Central Partnerships Leading to Career Opportunities

 $2,000,000.00

TCAT Jacksboro

PATH - Providing Appalachian Training in Healthcare

 $2,000,000.00

TCAT Knoxville

Nuclear Science Pathway

 $2,000,000.00

TCAT Knoxville

Industry 4.0 Apprenticeship Pathway – Anderson County

 $2,000,000.00

TCAT McMinnville

Workforce Impact and Flexible Innovation

 $2,000,000.00

TCAT Memphis

Hospitality Integrated Training Network: Forging Tomorrow's Hospitality Leaders;
From Classrooms to Careers in Greater Memphis (HOSPITRAIN)

 $1,904,761.90

TCAT Morristown

Five Rivers Partnership for Future Ready Pathways 3.0

 $2,000,000.00

TCAT Nashville

Pathways to Accelerated Career Experiences (PACE)

 $1,845,162.72

TCAT Northwest

Advancing the Hospitality and Tourism Industry in Rural West Tennessee

 $2,000,000.00

TCAT Oneida

Focus on Industry Readiness for Student Training (FIRST)

 $2,000,000.00

TCAT Pulaski

Doubling Down on Dual Enrollment

 $1,263,276.00

Walter State Community College

Growing Regional Opportunities for Workforce – Funding Investment for Regional Stem (GROW FIRST)

 $1,999,794.96

Walters State Community College

Creating Tech Pathways for Success

 $1,999,882.38

