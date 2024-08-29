Etherdyne Technologies and Glass-Media Launch Groundbreaking Wire-Free Power Display Platform

Seamlessly Integrating Miniature Digital Displays into Vitrines and Display Cases in Ways Previously Unattainable

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etherdyne Technologies, Inc. and Glass-Media, Inc. are excited to unveil a transformative retail solution that combines Etherdyne’s patented wire-free power zone technology with Glass Media’s patented display modules engineered for maximum energy efficiency.This revolutionary integration offers brands and retailers the ability to retrofit existing vitrines, fixtures, and display cases, enabling the seamless delivery of digital content in close proximity to products such as jewelry, watches, and eyewear, all without the inconvenience of battery replacements or recharging.Redefining Retail with Wireless Power and Dynamic MediaEtherdyne Technologies, renowned for its pioneering wireless power solutions, introduces a fully certified wire-free power platform delivering up to 100 watts of power that delivers power at a distance to many devices simultaneously liberating retailers from the constraints of traditional power sources. This technology eliminates the need for cables, allowing for a more streamlined, aesthetically pleasing store environment while supporting a variety of devices without physical connections.In a powerful synergy, Glass Media brings its patented, low profile, high-definition, commercial-grade display modules together with a cutting-edge IoT cloud infrastructure, offering remote content management and deep analytical insights. This integration enables brands and retailers to seamlessly deliver relevant, dynamic, and engaging content at key points of influence, fostering meaningful consumer engagement and, most importantly, driving incremental sales growth.Key Features and Benefits:Eye-Catching Visuals: The displays deliver crisp, vibrant visuals with up to 1000 nits of brightness, significantly enhancing product presentation.Remotely Managed Content: Remote content management allows seamless updates and control of display content from anywhere, ensuring timely and relevant messaging.Wireless Freedom: Etherdyne’s patented wireless power platform enables retailers to position devices and displays freely within the power zone. This unmatched flexibility expands merchandising possibilities and optimizes store layouts for maximum impact.Data-Driven Insights: Displays with integrated analytics can track customer interaction, offering valuable data to refine marketing and merchandising strategies.Streamlined Operations: The integration of wireless power and advanced media technology reduces setup complexity and ongoing operational hurdles, allowing retailers to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences.Quote from Leadership:"Following years of discreet collaboration, we are excited to introduce this transformative solution that unites Etherdyne’s wireless power technology with Glass Media’s IoT display platform," said Jeff Yesn, CEO of Etherdyne Technologies. "This partnership marks a major leap forward in retail technology, delivering a seamless, high-impact solution that elevates both operational efficiency and customer engagement."About Etherdyne Technologies, Inc.Etherdyne Technologies, Inc. is a leader in wireless power solutions, committed to safely deliver wire-free power that can free devices of cords and batteries. The hat simplifies and enhances daily interactions. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Etherdyne delivers reliable wireless power platforms for diverse applications. For more information, visit www.etherdyne.net About Glass MediaGlass-Media stands as a formidable force in product innovation, design, and engineering, boldly challenging the prevailing norms within the digital signage industry. Leading brands and industry innovators leverage Glass-Media’s world-class product design philosophy and manufacturing excellence to develop tailor-made visual solutions that elevate brand presence, captivate audiences, drive engagement, and ultimately boost sales. For more information, visit www.glass-media.com

