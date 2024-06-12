Glass-Media and 900lbs Announce the Launch of PeerVsn: Revolutionizing Real-Time, Peer-to-Peer Communications
PeerVsn Leverages Second-Mover Advantage to Bring Life-Size, Real-Time, Peer-to-Peer Streaming to Global Audiences Across Diverse EnvironmentsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of Dallas-based Glass-Media, Daniel Black, and 900lbs, Steve Deitz, have joined forces to introduce PeerVsn, a cutting-edge streaming platform poised to revolutionize real-time, life-size, peer-to-peer communications. This collaboration leverages the unique capabilities of both companies to bring a portable, battery powered streaming to the masses. After extensive R&D in stealth mode and with a second-mover advantage, the PeerVsn platform is designed for seamless deployment across various verticals including education, entertainment, sports, corporate, healthcare and retail.
PeerVsn is engineered for versatility and ease of use, enabling platform hosts to engage audiences from anywhere in the world with a simple studio kit that can be set up in minutes. The compact design of PeerVsn allows it to easily fit within elevators and navigate through narrow corridors such as hallways, walkways and doorways, enhancing its usability across a wide range of environments.
Attendees at this year's InfoComm, held in Las Vegas from June 12-14, will witness the official debut of PeerVsn (Booth W1459, Trailblazers Zone), following an exclusive look at Digital Signage Experiences last December.
PeerVsn is set to scale through a strategic channel sales model, partnering exclusively with select resellers on an invite-only basis. The product line includes various models and sizes optimized for both indoor and outdoor applications. Unlike comparable products, PeerVsn offers affordable solutions without compromising quality, focusing on permanent installations rather than temporary ones.
Glass-Media leads design, engineering, fabrication and deployment logistics, while 900lbs is focused on software development, backend systems architecture and UI/UX. In contrast to its competitors, PeerVsn is produced domestically in Dallas, Texas ensuring exceptional build quality thanks to local craftsmanship. Onshore production offers a significant advantage in speed to market, enabling the company to swiftly respond to customer demands and quickly introduce new innovations.
"We are thrilled to unveil PeerVsn to the world," said Daniel Black, founder of Glass-Media, Inc. "Our mission is to unlock the potential of real-time, life-size streaming, bringing people and communities together in ways once only depicted in futuristic movies.”
For more information about PeerVsn, please visit www.PeerVsn.com.
About Glass-Media, Inc.
Glass-Media stands as a formidable force in product innovation, design, and engineering, boldly challenging the prevailing norms within the digital signage industry. Leading brands and industry innovators leverage Glass-Media’s world-class product design philosophy and manufacturing excellence to develop tailor-made visual solutions proven to drive incremental foot traffic, engagement, and sales.
About 900lbs
Founded in 2010, 900lbs is an experience design agency. 900lbs combines emerging technologies, technical software and visual content to bring their clients’ big ideas to life. They create a diverse range of interactive initiatives and high-quality visual storytelling to showcase the art of the possible. 900lbs’s mission is to serve and empower their Clients and industry trailblazers by creating memorable experiences and interactive applications that drive business results. 900lbs is a SBE (Small Business Enterprise) certified company and member of the US Small Business Chamber of Commerce.
Mitchell Massey
PeerVsn
info@peervsn.com