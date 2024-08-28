Governor DeSantis Highlights Florida’s Law and Order Priorities

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted Florida’s actions to uphold law and order, protect the state from fentanyl and other illegal drugs, and curb illegal immigration. Last year, Governor DeSantis signed legislation establishing the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) grant program, which provides law enforcement with the funding needed to conduct large-scale drug operations across the state.

Florida has also enacted a suite of legislation to crack down on crime, curb illegal immigration, increase penalties for drug and human traffickers, and recruit law enforcement officers to the state.

And when two Soros-backed state attorneys refused to carry out the duties of their positions and enforce the law, Governor Ron DeSantis removed them from office.

“Leadership matters,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Law and order is maintained when leaders insist on enforcing the law. Florida has enacted legislation to combat crime, recruited police officers from all over the country, refused to allow cities to defund the police, and—when necessary—removed rogue state attorneys who refused to enforce the law.”

“Florida is a law-and-order state, and through proactive leadership and diligent law enforcement efforts we continue to prosper, break tourism records and lead in new business formations,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “This is due in large part to the brave men and women in law enforcement, and we will always work to ensure they are supported by Florida leadership.”

“Florida is a national model in eradicating drugs from our communities and taking criminals off the street,” said Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “In every corner of this great state, you will find State Troopers and local law enforcement working together to interdict drugs and arrest those who profit off of it. Instead of being demonized, Governor DeSantis celebrates the dangerous work our law enforcement officers do every day, and our men and women in law enforcement deeply appreciate that.”



“I commend Governor DeSantis and the Florida legislature for their support of law enforcement in Florida,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “We are a law and order state, and proud of it. Because of this, our communities are thriving. Florida is a safe place to live, work, and play.”

“Thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis and his leadership, Florida’s law enforcement officers have arrested hundreds of dangerous drug traffickers and taken fentanyl and other deadly drugs off our streets,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass. “Florida is a national role model and stands in stark contrast to crime-plagued blue states.”

In 2023, Governor DeSantis approved $20 million in funding for Florida’s SAFE program administered by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. This state-funded grant has allowed local law enforcement agencies to effectively fight against drug trafficking and get hundreds of pounds of deadly drugs off our streets.

Examples of SAFE grant success stories include:

In January 2024, the Polk County Sheriffs Office utilized SAFE to arrest 11 suspects trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, seizing 30 pounds of cocaine and nearly 8 pounds of fentanyl.

In March 2024, Santa Rosa and Escambia County Sheriffs’ offices, working alongside the DEA, seized 3 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, prescription pills, and several handguns.

In April 2024, FDLE operations in conjunction with Sheriffs’ Offices in Seminole and Palm Beach Counties resulted in arrests of nearly 40 drug traffickers.

In April 2024, officers in the Fort Myers region successfully seized nearly 4kg of cocaine, 90g of fentanyl, 69g of MDMA, 375g of marijuana, two AR-15 weapons, and more than $60,000 in currency.

In July 2024, FDLE Pensacola, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s offices, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, FHP, and the DEA announced the arrest of 19 drug traffickers facing charges including trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute, and racketeering.

In August 2024, a SAFE-funded investigation dismantled a drug trafficking operation in St. Petersburg which was responsible for manufacturing hundreds of doses of fentanyl daily throughout Polk County, specifically in Lakeland. Officers confiscated 10.7 kilos of fentanyl, along with cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, 3 illegal firearms, and over $500,000 in cash.



In total, SAFE funds have resulted in over 650 arrests and the seizure of more than 145 pounds of fentanyl, 220 pounds of cocaine, and 60,000 fentanyl pills.

