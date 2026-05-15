Governor Ron DeSantis Signs House Bill 757 to Expand School Safety Measures at Colleges and Universities

MIAMI, Fla. — Today, at the 5th Annual Commissioner’s Summit focused on school safety and security, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 757 into law. This legislation further strengthens protections for students, faculty, and staff across Florida’s educational institutions and builds on Florida’s nation-leading school safety framework. The legislation expands key safety and security measures to the state’s colleges and universities, reinforcing the state’s commitment to maintaining safe learning environments at every level of education.

“We’ve made historic strides to implement school safety measures that are working to protect our schools. Today, I was proud to build on these efforts by signing HB 757, which enhances campus security requirements and best practices at our colleges and universities throughout Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We can have the highest academic standards, the strongest workforce programs, and the most innovative pathways for students, but must also continue our focus on the safety of our students and educators.”

“Thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has set the national standard for school safety, and House Bill 757 builds on that strong foundation by extending critical protections to our state colleges and universities,” said Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas. “By extending the Guardian Program to higher education institutions, we are equipping campuses with additional tools to help safeguard students and professors. Every student deserves the opportunity to learn in a safe and secure environment, and this legislation reinforces Florida’s unwavering commitment to protect our schools.”

Florida House Bill 757:

Expands participation in the Chris Hixon, Coach Aaron Feis and Coach Scott Beigel Guardian Program to include Florida’s public postsecondary institutions.

Strengthens protections near schools by creating a second-degree felony charge for discharging a weapon or firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Requires public postsecondary institutions to develop active assailant response plans, threat management teams to identify and address potential safety risks, and family reunification procedures in the event of an emergency.

The Guardian Program was created in 2018 through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act following the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The program allows trained individuals to serve as armed guardians on school campuses to deter and respond to active assailant incidents. Under the program, guardians must undergo extensive screening and training requirements provided by local sheriffs’ offices, including psychological evaluations, drug screenings, and at least 144 hours of rigorous training.

Since taking office, Governor DeSantis has enhanced school safety efforts by investing: