MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

TO: Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Development and Management



FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Thursday, May 14, 2026

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day



Peace Officers Memorial Day honors the lives of local, state, and federal officers who have died or become disabled in the line of duty. On May 15, we pay tribute to those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the safety and freedoms of Floridians. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week. We will never forget the enduring legacy of our law enforcement heroes.

To honor their service and sacrifice, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15, 2026.