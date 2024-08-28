October 26, 2024, from 10 AM to 4 PM

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary Announces Spooktacular Prowl-O-Ween Event!October 26, 2024, from 10 AM to 4 PMGet ready for a day of family-friendly fun, fantastic festivities, and furry friends at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary’s highly anticipated Prowl-O-Ween event! This special event will take place on October 26, 2024, from 10 AM to 4 PM.Attendees can enjoy guided tours, festive games, and exciting educational presentations, all while exploring the beautiful grounds of the sanctuary and meeting our incredible animal residents. This year’s event will feature a range of Halloween-themed fun, including costume contests and trick-or-treating stations.Tickets for Prowl-o-ween will be available for purchase online starting September 4th. Due to the popularity of this event and to ensure a memorable experience for all attendees, space is limited. We encourage visitors to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment.Event Details:Date: October 26, 2024Time: 10 AM – 4 PMLocation: Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary, 17552 FM 14, Tyler, TX 75706Ticket Information:Online Ticket Sales Begin: September 4, 2024Join us for a day of spooky fun, educational enrichment, and community spirit as we celebrate Halloween with a twist! Don’t miss out on this chance to make unforgettable memories with your family and friends while supporting the important work of Tiger Creek.For more information about Prowl-O-Ween, including ticket details and event updates, please visit their Facebook or call (903) 858-1008.About Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary:Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is dedicated to providing lifelong care to exotic animals and promoting their conservation through education and outreach. Our mission is to provide a safe and secure environment for animals in need of rescue or rehabilitation while conserving endangered and threatened species.Contact: events@tigercreek.org

