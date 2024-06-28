Tiger Creek Joins AZA Pathway to Membership
Tiger Creek Takes a Significant Step Towards AZA Accreditation by Joining Pathway to Membership ProgramTYLER, TEXAS, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger Creek is proud to announce its official acceptance into the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Pathway to Membership program, effective 6/28/2024. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Tiger Creek's commitment to wildlife conservation, education, and animal welfare.
The AZA Pathway to Membership program is designed to assist facilities aspiring to achieve AZA accreditation by providing resources, support, and a structured pathway towards meeting AZA's rigorous standards for animal care, conservation, education, and guest experience. By joining this program, Tiger Creek demonstrates its dedication to upholding the highest standards of animal welfare and conservation practices.
Founded in 1995 Tiger Creek has been a cornerstone of the East Texas community, known for its dedication to the rescue and rehabilitation of exotic big cats. Through its conservation efforts, educational programs, and visitor experiences, Tiger Creek aims to inspire the public to care for and protect wildlife and their habitats.
"We are thrilled to become a part of the AZA Pathway to Membership program," said Emily Brooks, Executive Director of Tiger Creek. "This partnership will further enhance our ability to provide exemplary care for our animals, educate our supporters about wildlife conservation, and contribute to global conservation efforts."
As a member of the AZA Pathway to Membership program, Tiger Creek will benefit from access to AZA's network of professionals, resources, and expertise. This collaboration will enable Tiger Creek to continue expanding its conservation initiatives and educational outreach, fostering a deeper understanding of wildlife conservation among its visitors.
For more information about Tiger Creek and its programs, please visit tigercreek.org. To learn more about the AZA Pathway to Membership program and its impact on accredited facilities, visit https://www.aza.org/PTM-program
About Tiger Creek:
Tiger Creek, located in Tyler, Texas is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation of wild animals. Since 1995, Tiger Creek has been committed to providing a safe haven for big cats and other exotic and native wild animals in need and educating the public about the importance of wildlife conservation.
www.tigercreek.org
Emily Brooks
Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary
emily@tigercreek.org
