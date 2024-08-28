Road closure Rt 7 Pownal

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Route 7 is closed to traffic from Carpenter Hill Rd in Bennington to Jackson Cross Rd in Pownal due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.