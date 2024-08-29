FHE HEALTH ANNOUNCES WINNER OF FIRST “COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD”

National Behavioral Health Campaign Honors Philadelphia’s Roz Pichardo

At a time when some people have left disadvantaged areas, Roz has not only stayed put but made an enormous difference in her community of Kensington.” — Friend of Pichardo

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, Roz Pichardo, of Kensington, Philadelphia, became the first recipient of the $2000 FHE Health “Community Impact Award ,” in honor of her selfless dedication to improving the lives of those with mental health and substance use challenges in her city and neighborhood.Pichardo opened Sunshine House, a drop-in center that offers unconditional support for people who are experiencing homelessness or living with mental illness or substance use disorders. She rides public transportation, giving on-the-spot Narcan trainings to anyone she meets. She also provides support to families who have lost loved ones to violence and continues to show up for her community through her “Operation Save Our City” efforts.A friend of Pichardo said this of her: “Roz has done significant street outreach for several years in Philadelphia. At a time when some people have left disadvantaged areas, Roz has not only stayed put but made an enormous difference in her community of Kensington.”More than 30 people from around the country were nominated for the award and competed to become finalists, through an open public vote (August 1-14). The winner was then selected by a small committee from FHE Health and announced on August 23, 2024.The Community Impact Award is another example of how FHE Health is a leader in behavioral healthcare. Each year, the organization awards two $5000 “Hope for Healing” Scholarships to promising students in the field, and its annual $2000 “First Responder Therapy Dog Award,” which launches next month, supports first responder mental health nationwide. Elsewhere, FHE Health is revolutionizing behavioral healthcare by setting the bar for excellence in patient care, training the next generation of clinicians, and consistently providing a “top workplace” for its employees.About FHE HealthFHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves individuals from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.