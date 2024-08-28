Attorney General Bird Secures Victory Against TikTok

DES MOINES—Tuesday, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird secured an important first victory in her ongoing lawsuit against TikTok for lying to parents about the frequency and severity of inappropriate videos that it shows to kids. The Iowa District Court denied TikTok’s motion to dismiss, ruling that the State can move forward in its attempt to hold TikTok accountable in Iowa under Iowa law. Attorney General Bird issued the following statement:

“The Court’s ruling is a big victory in our ongoing battle to defend Iowa’s children and parents against the Chinese Communist Party running TikTok. Parents deserve to know the truth about the severity and frequency of dangerous videos TikTok recommends to kids on the app.”

Read the court’s ruling here.

