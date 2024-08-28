CHP’s Oakland operation surges ahead with 803 arrests

As part of the state’s public safety investments in the region, in February, California offered the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office resources from the California National Guard, including experienced prosecutors, for prosecution efforts to take down organized drug-related criminal enterprises. In July, the Governor’s Office notified the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office that the Cal Guard Attorneys would be redeployed to the California Attorney General’s Office, where they will prosecute cases originating in Alameda County, which was finalized earlier this month.

Also earlier this year, the Governor released Caltrans’ 10-Point Action Plan to support the city’s efforts to improve street safety and beautification. The comprehensive plan outlines actionable steps the state is taking to further support the city through blight abatement efforts, homeless encampment resolutions, community outreach initiatives, employment opportunities, and other beautification and safety efforts. A detailed overview of the state’s investments in Oakland and Alameda County is available here.