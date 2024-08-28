Level Minds CBD Launches Writing Campaign Opposing Harmful Amendments to Georgia Senate Bill 494

Shiloh and Nelson Bigles Owners of Level Minds CBD

We believe that the amendments to SB 494 pose a serious threat to both consumers and small business owners in Georgia.” — Shiloh Bigles

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level Minds CBD, a leading provider of hemp-based wellness products in Georgia, is proud to announce the launch of a community writing campaign opposing the recent amendments to Georgia Senate Bill 494. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the potential negative impacts of these amendments on both consumers and local business owners.The amendments to SB 494, which passed in April and are set to take effect on October 1st, have introduced significant legal ambiguities. These changes could create substantial challenges for citizens who rely on hemp products for their well-being, as well as for the local businesses striving to meet the growing demand for alternative wellness products in Georgia.According to the owners of Level Minds CBD, the potential impacts of these amendments include:• Legal Uncertainty: The amendments could create confusion in how they interact with existing laws, leaving consumers and business owners unsure of their rights and obligations. This legal ambiguity poses a serious risk to those who depend on hemp products for their health and wellness.• Economic Strain on Local Businesses: Increased regulatory burdens and potential operational disruptions threaten the economic stability of small businesses like Level Minds CBD. The amendments could hinder their ability to continue providing vital products to the community, putting jobs and livelihoods at risk.• Reduced Access to Alternative Products: The amendments could undermine the availability of hemp-based products that many Georgia residents rely on for pain management, anxiety relief, and overall wellness. This reduction in access would have a direct negative impact on the quality of life for many citizens.Level Minds CBD is urging concerned citizens, local business owners, and advocates for wellness and economic stability to participate in their writing campaign. The goal is to make voices heard and to push for a reconsideration of these amendments before they take effect in October."We believe that the amendments to SB 494 pose a serious threat to both consumers and small business owners in Georgia," said Shiloh Bigles, co-owner of Level Minds CBD. "It is crucial that we stand together to ensure that our community continues to have access to the products they rely on and that local businesses are not unfairly burdened by these changes."To participate in the writing campaign and voice your opposition to the potential impacts of the amendments to SB 494, please visit https://bit.ly/SaveGAHemp or email SaveGaHemp@gmail.com

Save Georgia Hemp

