2 NYER’S PIZZA TO HOST A WEEKLY FUNDRAISER BENEFITTING RAINBOW VILLAGE IN APRIL TO FIGHT HOMELESSNESS IN GWINNETT COUNTY
DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2 NYER’S Pizza will donate 10% of all net sales (excluding those from ordering apps) every Tuesday during April to the non-profit Rainbow Village.
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness on any given night in the United States, more than half a million people experience homelessness. As a nation, we have seen a three-year increase in homelessness, which is only expected to increase due to COVID-19. Community is particularly important to 2 NYers Pizza. Gwinnett is not just a place of current and potential customers it is their family. They want to do their part to help members of their community family in need. This is why this fundraiser is so important to help Rainbow Village continue to help their community family.
2 NYer's Pizza, located in Sugarloaf Marketplace in Duluth, GA, is run by Kevin and Franky, both from New York. Kevin is from Long Island and Franky from Brooklyn. They both began working in the restaurant industry in their early teens. With a shared belief in quality, delicious food, and exemplary customer service, 2NYER'S Pizza opened in October of 2020. For them, they are not servicing customers; they are serving their families.
With over 60 years of combined restaurant experience, they came together to bring the New York pizza experience to Georgia.
www.2NYersPizza.com
Rainbow Village is a non-profit assisting families experiencing homelessness, located in Duluth, Georgia. Their model provides safe housing, education, and community support systems that help families regain and sustain permanent housing and stability.
Their vision is to be change-makers who are moving the needle towards ending homelessness through educational, support-driven, compassionate programming that embraces unique paths and sustainable progress.
www.RainbowVillage.com
