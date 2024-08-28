Oxfam reaction to Israel's raids on West Bank refugee camps

In reaction to today’s Israeli raids across West Bank refugee camps, Oxfam MENA Regional Director Sally Abi Khalil said:

"The latest Israeli military offensive in the West Bank overnight is deeply concerning, resulting in numerous possible violations of international humanitarian law. The systematic attacks against civilians - just as we have seen in Gaza over the last 10 months - must not escalate further. Palestinians in highly populated areas have been subjected to extrajudicial killings, collective punishment, and the destruction of critical civilian infrastructure such as houses and schools, power generators, and water sources as well as restrictions on movement and forcible displacement.

Oxfam and its partners work in parts of the targeted areas, and we are assessing the additional humanitarian support that may be required as a result of this offensive."

//END