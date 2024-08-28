Brighten “golden calling card”: MGTO and local tourism industry promote Macao in Thailand and bring home three PATA Gold Awards

MACAU, August 28 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), together with local travel trade, is promoting Macao at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart 2024 being held in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of the work to increase international visitor source markets. One of the highlights of the event, the 2024 PATA Gold Awards presentation ceremony, was held today (28 August), with MGTO and two Macao tourism industry operators featuring among the winners. Together with Macao tourism industry, MGTO strives to brightening Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

Promote Macao’s “tourism +” to partners from different destinations at the travel trade show

MGTO Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, joined by a group of 13 representatives from Macao hotels and travel agencies, is in Bangkok to participate in the PATA Travel Mart 2024. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes also featured among the officiating guests of the ribbon cutting ceremony of the event held this morning (28 August), together with PATA Chair Peter Semone, PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid, the Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, among others.

The Macao promotional booth of MGTO at the trade show takes the design of the number “8” as an infinity symbol in an invitation to welcome all visitors to Macao. The booth highlights Macao’s top “tourism +” offerings, including the Historic Centre of Macao and its development as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. It also serves as a platform for MGTO and Macao travel trade to network with counterparts from around the world, especially Thais, taking advantage of this year’s event being held in Bangkok.

This year in its 47th edition, the PATA Travel Mart (PTM) is one of the major international travel trade shows organized annually in Asia Pacific. PTM2024, running from 27 to 29 August, gathers over 900 delegates from 45 countries and regions. The event also provides pre-arranged business sessions as well as a forum this year focusing on topics such as enhancing cybersecurity in the travel industry or navigating the new era of Chinese tourism, among other related activities.

MGTO and two Macao tourism enterprises receive PATA Gold Awards

The PATA Gold Awards – Lunch and Award Presentation, hosted by MGTO for nearly three decades, is another highlight of PTM. Following PATA’s announcement in mid-July of this year’s winners, the awards were presented in person to the awardees by the MGTO Director, the PATA Chair, and the PATA CEO in a ceremony held today. A total of two Grand Title Awards and 22 Gold Awards in different areas of Marketing, Sustainability and Social Responsibility in tourism were presented, with MGTO and two Macao integrated resorts enterprises among this year’s winners.

MGTO was bestowed with a PATA Gold Award in the category of Human Capital Development Initiative for the efforts developed over the past more than a decade to partner with different entities to provide free training, qualifications, and accreditation support, among other opportunities for the Macao tourism industry and related sectors to upgrade service quality. Whereas Melco Resorts and Entertainment received a PATA Gold Award in Marketing – Hospitality for the campaign conducted in 2023 revolving around the opening of the in-door water park at Studio City, and Galaxy Entertainment Group got a PATA Gold Award on Youth Empowerment Initiative for the activities conducted over the years for nurturing Macao youth talents and its company members.

This year’s winners were selected by an international jury from a total of over 100 entries submitted by 47 travel and tourism organisations and individuals. The PATA Gold Awards aim to set standards for excellence and innovation in the tourism industry across Asia Pacific. MGTO has supported the awards since 1996 as a contribution to help foster a sustainable tourism industry in the region.

Engagement with PATA to raise the city’s international profile

After PTM, MGTO Director, in the capacity of PATA Life Member, will also attend the Board Meeting of the association, scheduled for 30 August in Bangkok.

For decades, PATA and its organized events and initiatives have been a significant platform for Macao to connect with the global tourism industry. In May, MGTO hosted the PATA Annual Summit 2024, which provided the opportunity to showcase Macao’s latest developments and potential as a “tourism + MICE” destination after the pandemic, helping to raise the city’s profile internationally.