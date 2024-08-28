Government holds seminars to promote spirit of 3rd plenary session of CPC 20th Central Committee

MACAU, August 28 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government would implement – in a firm and responsible manner – strategies set out in the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The MSAR Government would work to make further use of the advantages of the “One country, two systems” principle and Macao’s unique strengths, polishing Macao’s “golden business card” as an international metropolis, and assisting the country in accelerating the establishment of a new development pattern.

Mr Ho made the remarks at the publicity seminars held by the MSAR Government. It invited central authorities’ publicity delegation to promote to the Macao community the spirit of the third plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee.

Members of the publicity delegation included Vice Chairman of the Constitution and Law Committee of the National People’s Congress and Director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Mr Shen Chunyao; and the Secretary of the CPC Leadership Group of the Ministry of Commerce and Minister of Commerce, Mr Wang Wentao.

The MSAR Government today held two publicity seminars, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon, in the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. The seminars had an aggregate of 1,000 participants.

About 500 attended the morning session, including principal officials of the MSAR Government, members of the Executive Council, members of the Legislative Assembly, officials of the judicial authorities, and heads of Government departments.

The afternoon seminar had around 500 guests, including: Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; Mr Chui Sai On; Macao delegates to the National People’s Congress and to the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; representatives of local associations; representatives of the industry and commercial sector, the professional sector, the educational sector, and the media sector; and youth representatives.

The Chief Executive; and Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee, Deputy Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, and Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong, delivered in turn a speech at the publicity seminars.

Members of the publicity delegation elaborated on details of the spirit of the third plenary session, and the significance of the Resolution on ‘Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernisation’, which was adopted during the session.

In his speech, the Chief Executive said studying thoroughly the implementation of the spirit of the third plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee was a prime political task throughout the country in the present, and would be in the future.

The series of new ideas, viewpoints, and judgments regarding comprehensive deepening of reform, stemming from the third plenary session, had encapsulated a scientific summary of the valuable experiences of reform and opening up, especially the precious experiences of comprehensive deepening of reform in the new era. These represented the latest achievements in theoretical and practical innovation for comprehensive deepening of reform in the new era, added Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive called for further effort regarding: studying and implementing President Xi Jinping’s important discourse on comprehensive deepening of reform; and the adherence to, and effective application of, the positions, viewpoints, and methods that run through the discourse. Mr Ho also called for full commitment to: implementing the spirit of the plenary session; the translation of the decisions and arrangements of the third plenary session into concrete actions; and to steps to contribute to advancing the country’s modernisation.

As the country continued comprehensively to deepen reforms and expand high-level opening-up, it would bring new and broader development opportunities for Macao, said Mr Ho.

During the seminars, Mr Zheng stated those present – representing all sectors of society – were vital forces of patriotism and for the prosperity and development of Macao. Transforming the central authorities’ decisions and strategies into reality, to the betterment of Macao, required the collective effort of all. The seminars presented by the central authorities’ publicity delegation would undoubtedly assist all sectors in comprehensively and accurately understanding the spirit of the third plenary session. It was hoped that all sectors in Macao would actively learn about, and promote, the spirit of the third plenary session, put that spirit into practice, and serve the overall interests of national reform.

Mr Shen gave a presentation focusing on President Xi's important speech given at the third plenary session, and the Resolution made during the session. He interpreted the theme of the third plenary session, and the profound significance of further comprehensive reform, and of advancing the Chinese path for modernisation. Mr Shen shared more insight on the guiding ideology, general objectives, major principles for further comprehensive reform, and significant measures proposed in the Resolution, and relevant tasks required. He noted that the MSAR Government and all sectors of society paid great attention to the third plenary session, indicating their high expectations for the development of the country and of Macao. Mr Shen stressed the need to learn and understand the spirit of the third plenary session, in order to create a strong driving force for advancing the development of the “One country, two systems” principle in Macao.

Mr Wang’s speech placed particular emphasis on explaining the significant reform measures proposed in the Resolution, especially the major arrangements for economic-system reform. He highlighted Macao’s potential and role in the new journey of further comprehensive reform and in advancing Chinese modernisation. It was essential to implement on a deep level the spirit of the third plenary session; align with the central authorities’ pace; integrate Macao into the wave of reform; proactively connect with national strategies mentioned in the 15th Five-Year Plan; and the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Making use of the institutional advantages arising from the “One country, two systems” principle, Macao should effectively strengthen the development of the “One Centre, One Platform, One Base”; actively participate in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; and promote appropriate economic diversification. Macao should play a greater role in the country’s effort for building a strong nation and national rejuvenation, Mr Wang added.

Each of the two seminars included a session for exchange and interaction. Participants posed questions, and members of the publicity delegation answered them in a clear and engaging manner, fostering a vibrant atmosphere for communication.