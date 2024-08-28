Supporting the advancement of our nations youth

By Thivhulawi Mukwevho

The energy, ambition, dreams and passions of the youth as well as their potential to achieve, inspires hope across nations. Their potential should be nurtured at all costs as young people are our current and future leaders.

Youth introduce fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to global challenges, ultimately making the world a better place. As they enrich the world with their talent, skills and invaluable contributions, we must continuously create a conducive environment to unleash their potential.

Majority of youth face challenges beyond their control, such as being born into poverty-stricken conditions. Some of the main issues confronting the youth across the globe are inequality, unemployment, lack of access to education as well as social ills such as gangsterism and substance abuse.

Following the commemoration of the International Youth Day on 12th August, we must seek practical interventions to the challenges faced by our youth today. As a country, we must strive to empower and promote the development of the youth, by partnering with young people and enabling their full participation in all sectors of society, including the mainstream economy.

Youth development in South Africa is guided by the National Youth Policy (NYP 2020-2030), which is based on a series of legislative and policy frameworks that have been developed since 1994. These include the now-approved Integrated Youth Development Strategy (IYDS, 2022- 25); and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Act (No. 54 of 2008). Globally, youth development is guided by our Sustainable Development Goals which include quality education, eradicating poverty and inequality and ensuring decent work and economic growth. These goals are linked to our South African national priorities of inclusive growth and job creation; reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living; and building a capable and ethical state.

Unemployment remains one of the most persistent challenge for our country and the youth are amongst the most affected segment of our population. Recent data by Statistics South Africa demonstrate that Youth aged 15-34 years continue to have the highest unemployment rates at 46,6% (Quarterly Labor Force Survey, Q2;2024). The report further highlighted that 3,6 million (35,2%) out of 10,3 million young people aged 15-24 years were not in employment, education or training (NEET).

This is deeply concerning for our economy as our youth comprises almost a third of our entire population. To deal with this challenge, the South African government has prioritised job ceration, youth development and financial assistance for youth-owned businesses in the 7th Administration. Our efforts to support the youth are guided by the National Youth Policy (2020 – 2030) which includes economic transformation and job creation, among other key pillars.

Numerous job creation initiatives are currently underway, transforming the lives of millions of youth. Our most comprehensive effort to address youth unemployment is the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) and SANDF-led National Youth service (NYS) which is a multi-sector action plan involving government and social partners working together to tackle youth unemployment. The SANDF-led NYS is targeting to train more than 100 000 youth in different fields such as maritime, aviation and manufacturing.

The PYEI has established priority interventions to accelerate youth into the economy which include workplace development, support for youth self-employment and a National Pathway Management Network (NPMN).

The NPMN serves as an entry point for unemployed youth to access learning and earning opportunities. It is a network that connects young people to major networks, partners and opportunities including the National Youth Service programme and the Department of Labour’s Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) (https://essa.labour.gov.za/EssaOnline/WebBeans/).

ESSA allows people to capture their curriculum vitae online and match with potential employers and allows recruiters to post opportunities on this platform and match candidates with positions available.

In addition to national efforts, there are also provincial job creation initiatives. Most recently KwaZulu-Natal hosted a two-day Youth in Business Summit which allowed youth to engage with strategic business leaders and discuss their entrepreneurial ventures as well as engage with government.

The KZN provincial government have committed to investing in the youth through various funding schemes including the Premier’s Youth Empowerment Fund which has increased to R100 million.

Similar projects are happening throughout the country, including in the economic hub of Gauteng. The Nasi iSpani Mass recruitment programme provides sustainable employment opportunities for young people, aiming to create 180,000 jobs by 2035, whilst working towards creating a green economy.

Opportunities are also available to youth in the Western Cape through the Work and Skills Programme which facilitates learning and work placement in priority economic sectors.

These and other similar programmes are being rolled out across the nation to provide the youth with opportunities to create sustainable livelihoods. They are springboards for the youth to unleash their creative and entrepreneurial spirit; however, they are not enough on their own.

To drive back unemployment, we require all sectors of society to create opportunities for the youth to develop their potential. By working together, we can uplift young people and make their dreams a reality.

Mr Thivhulawi Mukwevho is Director: Research and Knowledge Management at the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

