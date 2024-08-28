Applications Open for Two Urban & Community Forestry Grants

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) offers two funding opportunities to expand tree canopy coverage and support sustainable urban ecosystems statewide.

“Our goal is for these grants to help communities invest in their greenspaces, natural infrastructure, and wellbeing,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “Trees provide numerous benefits including stormwater management, air purification, reduction of heat islands, and improvement of mental health.”

The Community Tree Planting (TAEP) Grant is funded by the State of Tennessee. This grant aims to increase tree canopy cover. Eligible applicants include local governments, nonprofits, and public education institutions. Awards range from $500 to $20,000.

The Urban and Community Forestry Assistance Grant is funded by the USDA Forest Service. This grant supports the management of urban and community forests. Eligible applicants include local governments, nonprofits, and public education institutions. Awards range from $5,000 to $40,000.

Priority is given to first-time applicants. Applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. CT on September 27, 2024 at https://tnforestry.submittable.com/submit.

For proposal assistance, contact Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator Ashley Kite-Rowland at ashley.kite-rowland@tn.gov.

For more information visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/urban/funding.html.

TDF’s Urban and Community Forestry Program promotes the growth and sustainability of healthy forests through outreach, education, and financial support. Visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.