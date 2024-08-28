Retirement Celebration for Lisa Moen

Lisa Moen, Calendar Control Clerk in the NECJD in Unit 1 is retiring as of August 31, 2024. Lisa has worked for the North Dakota Court System for 42 years and 364 days (but her plaque says 43 years because that was just too long to write). Lisa started working the juvenile court office as a secretary, moving to the Court Administration office in the courthouse as Calendar Control Clerk. Lisa, both as a person and because of her extensive knowledge of the court system, will be missed by all who had the opportunity to work with her. Pictured (L to R) Unit 1 NECJD Presiding Judge Donald Hager, Lisa Moen, Kelly Hutton, Unit 1 Trial Court Administrator

