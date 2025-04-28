Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,084 in the last 365 days.

Cavalier County Courthouse Summer Hours May 1 – September 30

Cavalier County Courthouse Summer Hours May 1 – September 30:

 

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Friday: 8:30 to 12:00 P.M.

If an emergency arises on a Friday afternoon, please call 701-256-2124 and leave a message which includes your name and phone number for staff to return the call.  Messages will be monitored by Clerk of Court Staff.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cavalier County Courthouse Summer Hours May 1 – September 30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more