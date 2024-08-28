Mayor Bowser Encourages Families to Make a Plan for Getting to and From School On Time, Every Day

(Washington, DC) – Ahead of the first day of school for DC Public Schools (DCPS) on Monday, August 26, Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging families to make sure they have a plan to get to and from school and school-related activities – every day, on time. Drivers are also reminded to use extra caution, as thousands of children and teens will be moving to and from school starting Monday.

“We need to work together, across the community, to make sure that our students are getting to and from school safely,” said Mayor Bowser. “Setting our students up for success starts with making sure they are in school – every day, on time.”



Through the Kids Ride Free program, students can get to and from school and school-related activities for free on Metrobus and Metrorail. Students must use their Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards for the free rides. Students who have a Kids Ride Free SmarTrip card from last year can still use that card until September 30, 2024. For students who need new cards, their schools will share details on how to retrieve one. Families can also contact their School ID Administrator or the District Department of Transportation’s (DDOT) School Transit Subsidy Program Office at (202) 673-1740.

“Schools across the District are brimming with enthusiasm as we welcome our students back for another great school year, and we know it’s our whole-of-government approach that ensures our campuses thrive,” said Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn. “We’re grateful to our transportation and public safety partners who make getting to and from school safer and easier every day.”



Back to school season also marks the continuation of the Safe Passage, Safe Blocks program, which helps students commute to and from school safely. During the 2024-25 school year, Safe Passage Ambassadors – trained and trusted adults from community-based organizations – will be assigned routes in 12 areas across the District. New this year, a roving team will work in communities throughout the District, traveling to schools, priority routes, and events as needed. The Safe Passage Roving Team are skilled violence interrupters and mediators with a proven track record of conflict identification and resolution.



“The District’s top priority is ensuring students’ safety as they commute to school,” said Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah. “By assigning trained and trusted adults to key school routes, we're strengthening our commitment to keeping our young people safe as they travel to and from school every day.”



On Monday, DDOT, along with the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education, Vision Zero, the Highway Safety Office, Fire and EMS Department, and the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs, will mark the start of the 2024-2025 school year with the annual Slow Down Campaign. At intersections near three schools – Jackson-Reed High School, Miner Elementary, and John Lewis Elementary – teams will be out reminding drivers to slow down and be extra cautious while traveling through the city. In addition to the slow down campaign, DDOT encourages motorists to slow down and be mindful of pedestrians, obey the rules of the road by staying clear of dedicated bus lanes and zones, and to be ready to stop when school bus stop-arm safety cameras are activated.



Mayor Bowser also encourages families to check out the 2024 Back to School Guide, which is a valuable resource for families and students preparing for the upcoming school year. The guide features essential updates on after school and out-of-school time programs, immunization requirements, transportation options, and other resources available to support families throughout the year are also highlighted.



For more information on back-to-school events and resources, families can visit backtoschool.dc.gov.

