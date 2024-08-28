Mayor Bowser Celebrates First Day of School at Miner Elementary School

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, and the Department of General Services (DGS) Director Delano Hunter celebrated the first day of school at Miner Elementary School. This morning, thousands of students across all eight wards returned to classrooms to begin the 2024-25 school year. On Thursday, August 29, DCPS will welcome pre-K students for the first day of school.

“For nearly two decades, we have been transforming our public schools into the bright spot that they are today. Through investments in our people, programs, and facilities – like this new ECE Center at Miner – we have built a system that families across all eight wards are proud to send their children to,” said Mayor Bowser. “There is so much progress for the District to look back on and be proud of, and as we look ahead and enter the new school year, I want to thank the educators, staff, facilities teams, and families who are working together to make this the best school year yet.”



The Mayor, District officials, and members of the school community cut the ribbon on the newly modernized Early Childhood Education (ECE) Center in the Old Miner building. The $15 million modernization reimagined the interior space of the historic building, while keeping the building’s character and external features in mind – including the preservation and restoration of historic bluestone stairwells on the north, south, and east of the building. The modernized facility will have capacity for 140 students with nine new classrooms, administrative areas, as well as:

Completely rebuilt windows to meet modern and current building standards.

A new playground for two- to five-year-old students, designed around the five senses to increase learning.

An open-air covered walkway connecting the ECE center to the main school building.

Preserved and restored historic bluestone stairwells on the north, south, and east of the building.

A new glass entrance area.

A new elevator.

All new MEP sprinkler systems.

The space was also modernized with sustainability in mind. Designed as a LEED Gold building, the Miner ECE Center has four bioretention areas to collect rainwater for native, adaptive, and pollinator plants; low-flush and flow indoor plumbing fixtures; facilities for cyclists; and energy-saving lighting. Shinberg Levinas Architects and Chiaramonte Construction Company were key partners on the project.

“We are thrilled for our youngest Miner Elementary School scholars to have such a beautiful, modernized space in which they can learn, led by their dedicated principal, Dr. Carrie Broquard, who brings so much experience from within our district,” said Chancellor Ferebee. “Across DCPS, strong school leadership—combined with the energy of our students, the commitment of our staff, and the partnership of our families—promises to make this year exceptional.”

DC has one of the most comprehensive universal pre-K programs in the country, offering free pre-K to every three- and four-year-old in the city, including at schools like Miner Elementary. The District is also working to boost its supply of high-quality infant and toddler slots, and there are currently 16 early childhood education programs co-located at DCPS elementary and high schools. The completion of this modernization will see Miner joining the list this winter.

In addition to the Miner Elementary School ECE Center, six schools and education campuses across the District have been modernized:

Garfield Elementary School in Ward 8

Whitlock Elementary School in Ward 7

Dorothy Heights Elementary School in Ward 4

Francis Education Campus in Ward 3

Deal Middle School in Ward 3

MacArthur High School in Ward 3

“This modernization, along with the six other school capital projects completed this summer, will ensure generations can thrive in a world-class facility, built with an emphasis on learning about the five senses to support our youngest learners. This ribbon cutting is also a celebration of the Department of General Services’ back-to-school readiness efforts, where we have supported schools in all eight wards to prepare for another year,” said Department of General Services Director Delano Hunter. “As we continue to build, maintain, and sustain the District’s educational facilities, we are proud to work with DCPS and all stakeholders in supporting the education of our children.”

This school year begins on the heels of the announcement that DC students’ proficiency rates in reading and math ticked up slightly from the prior year, based on the results of the District’s statewide assessments taken in spring 2024.

The District is hosting several events this back-to-school season, including Afterschool in the City next Saturday, September 7 and the annual DCPS Back to School Block Party the following Saturday on September 14. For more information on back-to-school events and resources, families can visit backtoschool.dc.gov.

