Washington’s first-in-the-nation clean buildings fellowship selected for $7.78 million federal grant 

More than 60 Building Efficiency and Clean Operations Network (BEACON) fellows to be trained, credentialed, paired with communities statewide to help buildings save energy and money

OLYMPIA, WA – The U.S. Department of Energy has selected the Building Efficiency and Clean Operations Network (BEACON), a Department of Commerce project supporting Washington’s first-in-nation Clean Buildings Performance Standard, for a $7.78 million grant. Commerce partnered with the Smart Buildings Center Education Program, Strategic Energy Innovations (SEI), and San Timoteo Associates, to develop and run the innovative BEACON project that will help train and match technical experts with building owners statewide who need support to meet the state’s performance standard.

The BEACON fellowship project will establish a cohort of at least 60 fellows to provide energy services to owners/operators of large commercial and multifamily buildings, helping them capture energy savings, and comply with the Washington Clean Buildings Performance Standard. Fellows will be placed in communities for three to 12 months, depending on the number of covered buildings in the area and the need for these no-cost technical services. Buildings in areas identified as underserved and overburdened communities will be prioritized.

“BEACON fellows will be an important catalyst for growing Washington’s clean energy workforce, and will help building owner/operators most in-need assess and lower their energy use and ultimately lower energy costs,” said Commerce Director Michael Fong. “In selecting our project, the U.S. Department of Energy recognizes the value in Washington’s efforts to bring deep carbon emissions reductions to the built environment, while also investing in healthier, safer, more cost-effective buildings.”

Washington’s State Energy Strategy identifies the need for qualified workers to support cleaner buildings statewide over the next 25 years. In addition to assisting building owner/operators with performance standard compliance, BEACON project partners will train and promote a sustainable clean buildings workforce and create a multiplier effect to support energy efficiency statewide.

This grant funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Assistance for the Adoption of the Latest and Zero Building Energy Codes grant opportunity. Signed into law in August 2022, the IRA mobilizes $370 billion for lowering energy costs for families and small businesses, and accelerating investment in clean energy solutions in the form of rebates, tax credits, and grants.

Commerce is one of 20 grant recipients nationwide selected by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of State and Community Energy Programs (SCEP), to support innovative code and standard development and implementation projects. The City of Seattle was also selected under this funding opportunity to support implementation of the city’s Building Emissions Performance Standard.

To learn more about the Clean Buildings Performance Standard and the BEACON project, contact buildings@commerce.wa.gov.