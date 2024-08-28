Nonpublic Textbook Loan Participation (new collection)

In 2023, LB 705 made significant changes to the textbook loan program that will begin to be implemented during the 2024-25 school year. Per 79-734, the NDE, or a third party vendor under contact with the NDE, is now required to administer the textbook loan program instead of the public school districts. This change will eliminate the public school districts’ role in the textbook loan program at the conclusion of the 2024-25 school year.

Since the NDE or a third party vendor will now administer the textbook loan program, the NDE needs to be informed of participation in the textbook loan program via an online submission called the “Nonpublic Textbook Loan Participation.” The online submission will be available starting September 1, 2024 via the NDE Portal (https://portal.education.ne.gov/). The purpose of the online submission is to inform the NDE if your school will be participating in and requesting funding for the textbook loan program for the 2025-26 school year. You will need to request an activation code from your portal District Administrator to gain access to the collection called “Nonpublic Textbook Loan Participation.” The reporting period will begin on September 1, 2024 and the submission is due October 15, 2024.