Berlin Barracks - Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3005446
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/27/24 at approximately 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Williamstown
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Christopher Wood
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/27/24 at approximately 1100 hours, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks conducted a search warrant at a residence in Williamstown for an individual who had an active warrant for their arrest. As a result of the search warrant, Wood was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Wood was held for lack of $5,000 bail and lodged at Northeast Correctional Center.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Center
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
