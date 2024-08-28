Berlin Barracks - Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A3005446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/27/24 at approximately 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Christopher Wood

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/27/24 at approximately 1100 hours, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks conducted a search warrant at a residence in Williamstown for an individual who had an active warrant for their arrest. As a result of the search warrant, Wood was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Wood was held for lack of $5,000 bail and lodged at Northeast Correctional Center.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Center

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

