Berlin Barracks - Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3005446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Skylar Velasquez                           

STATION:  Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/27/24 at approximately 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Wood                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/27/24 at approximately 1100 hours, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks conducted a search warrant at a residence in Williamstown for an individual who had an active warrant for their arrest. As a result of the search warrant, Wood was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Wood was held for lack of $5,000 bail and lodged at Northeast Correctional Center.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Center     

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

